Here are the best Android phones available at Boost Mobile for January 2020.

Sprint is one of the largest wireless network providers in the United States, serving more than 54 million subscribers. As you’d expect, it features quite the handset selection, including models with 5G support. But what about its prepaid brand, Boost Mobile?

Boost Mobile, is the case with other MVNOs, has its own rate plans, customer service, and phone selection. Here, we’ll dig into the devices offered at Boost.

We’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Boost Mobile today. Although we do select one as the best overall (Editors’ Choice), the list below offers phones that work for a variety of user types.

In addition to what’s offered through Boost, we always suggest buying an unlocked phone for use with a carrier. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Samsung Galaxy 10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10e, to us, is the standard bearer in the Galaxy S line. Sure, there are other models in the family which offer more hardware, but they come with a cost. And they’re likely packed with features you may not need.

For your money you’ll get a 5.8-inch display that reaches edge to edge and features a hole-punch front-facing 10-megapixel camera.

Around back are a pair of shooters in the form of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel dual pixel camera.

Powering things are an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Need more room for media? Toss in a microSD card and add up to 512GB more space.

This one will be powerful enough to handle daily tasks for two or more years.

Samsung Galaxy A6

The Galaxy S series gets all of the fanfare, but the Galaxy J and Galaxy A line are just as good for a lot of people. Indeed, these lower cost options give consumers the same great Samsung design but with just the right amount of features. We’re talking half the price and still plenty of power.

Standout features in the Galaxy A6 include a 5.6-inch HD display, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor. An octa-core processor with 3GB RAM/32GB ROM is paired with Android 8.0, and the 3,000mAh battery should get typical users far beyond a full day.

LG Stylo 4+

Big and practical, the Stylo 4+ provides users with a large screen with stylus support. The 6.2-inch display packs a 2,160 x 1,080 pixel resolution which means plenty of high-definition space for scribbling notes, marking up documents, and more.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB RAM. Storage comes in at 32GB but a microSD expansion card slot opens the door for up to 2TB external media.

Wrapping things up, the LG handset has a 16-megapixel rear camera, front-facing 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3300mAh battery.

Motorola Moto G7 Play

We absolutely love what Motorola does with its Android phones. They run a bare bones software experience that leaves things the way Google intended, and feature affordably priced alternatives to flagships.

Here, you get a big (5.7-inch) screen, a very modern build of Android, and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Coolpad Legacy

On the lower end of the spectrum we find phones which might be decent for first time smartphone users. Whether that means grandma or the ten year old who’s responsible enough for a handset, it matters little.

The Alcatel Tetra rivals other, pricier models in terms of hardware but its rock-bottom price puts it among the most affordable.

Key details include a 5-inch display, a 5-megapixel rear camera, and front-facing 2-megapixel selfie camera. Inside are a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB storage; a microSD card slot allows for up to 128GB media.