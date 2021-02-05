The best Android phones available at Cricket Wireless (February 2021)

AT&T is the largest wireless network in the US, serving nearly 160 million subscribers. And with it comes a large selection of phones. But what about its prepaid brand, Cricket Wireless? What options does it have when it comes to Android handsets?

To be sure, it doesn’t have the same variety of handsets, and a large percentage of them are older or refurbished phones.

Nevertheless, we’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Cricket Wireless today. Because truth be told, there are still some incredible bargains to be had there.

As always, we suggest buying an unlocked phone or a used tier-one AT&T phone for use with AT&T Prepaid. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Take Samsung’s flagship phone from 2020 and dial things up a smidge; that’s what you get from this one. It’s everything an early adopter could love, including a large screen, excellent cameras, and generous battery. Oh, and power on top of power.

Running the show is a late version of Android with Samsung’s much-improved custom touches, an experience we’ve really come to enjoy. Other features we love include the in-display fingerprint reader, wireless charging and power sharing, and its tons of storage space.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Galaxy S series gets all of the fanfare, but the Galaxy A line is just as good for many users. Indeed, these lower cost options give consumers the same great Samsung design but with just the right amount of features. We’re talking maybe half the price yet still no noticeable difference in performance.

Standout features in the Galaxy A51 include a 6.5-inch HD display, and quad-camera (16MP main lens, 120 degree ultra wide, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro) array. An octa-core processor is paired 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs Android 10 with a 4,000mAh battery should most users far beyond a full day.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A10e

For a fraction of the price of a flagship experience customers can purchase Samsung Galaxy A10e, a phone that’s perfect for first-time and prepaid users.

Standout features include a 5.83-inch HD display, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. An octa-core processor is paired with Android 9.0, and there’s plenty of storage room available internally and via microSD expansion cards. The 3,000mAh battery should get typical users through more than a full day, and the USB Type-C port means lightning fast charging.

LG Stylo 6

Big, practical, and the only one with a stylus, the LG Stylo 6 provides users with a large screen and an extra bit of functionality. The 6.8-inch display offers up plenty of high-definition space for scribbling notes, marking up documents, and more.

Running Android 10, the phone is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM. Storage comes in at 64GB but a microSD expansion card slot opens the door for up to 2TB external media.

Wrapping things up, the LG handset has a triple camera configuration on the rear, front-facing 13-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Younger users might not even know that there used to be a Nokia from the days before Android. Nevertheless, we love the stuff that the brand puts out today and find it to be some of the more interesting value propositions.

Don’t let that price fool you; it’s all the phone that most prepaid users might need as 2020 gets underway. Included are a large (5.99-inch) screen and a 3,500mAh battery that lasts well beyond a day. We’re also really fond of the Android 9 Pie software build and USB Type-C charging.

When you’re buying multiple phones for a family you don’t want to spend any more than necessary. The Nokia phone is an excellent option for first time users and parents alike.

Motorola Moto G7 Supra

We absolutely adore what Motorola does with its Android phones, particularly along the lower end of the price spectrum. Its handsets run a bare bones Android experience that leaves things pretty much the way Google intended. In other words, clean, intuitive, and user friendly.

Here, you get a massive (6.2-inch) HD screen, a modern build of Android, and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The best part of all? There’s a 5,000mAh battery that’s good enough to get typical users through two days of usage.