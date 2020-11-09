The best Android phones available at Cricket Wireless (November 2020)

Where you should spend your money at the prepaid AT&T brand, updated for January 2020

AT&T is the largest wireless network in the US, serving nearly 160 million subscribers. And with it comes a large selection of phones. But what about its prepaid brand, Cricket Wireless? What options does it have when it comes to Android handsets?

To be sure, it doesn’t have the same variety of handsets, and a large percentage of them are older or refurbished phones.

Nevertheless, we’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Cricket Wireless today. Because truth be told, there are still some incredible bargains to be had there.

Although we do select one as the best overall (Editors’ Choice), the list below aims to address a variety of user types.

As always, we suggest buying an unlocked phone or a used tier-one AT&T phone for use with AT&T Prepaid. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 may soon have its flagship successor, but that doesn’t matter much here. In fact, it’s often these year-old models that represent a better buy for a larger segment of consumers.

For the money you’ll get a 6.1-inch Quad-HD display with an in-display fingerprint reader. In terms of cameras, there’s a threesome on the back: 12-megapixel dual-pixel, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and 12-megapixel zoom. Around front? A 10-megapixel camera that can record 4K video.

Powering things are an octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. Need more room for media? Toss in a microSD card and add up to 512GB more space.

When it launched in 2019 it was more phone than anyone really needed. One year removed, there’s still nothing out there that demands anything near these specs.

Samsung Galaxy A10e

The Galaxy S series gets all of the fanfare, but the Galaxy A line is equally sufficient a lot of people. Indeed, these lower cost options give buyers the great, familiar Samsung design but with just the right amount of features.

For a fraction of the price of a flagship experience customers can purchase Samsung Galaxy A10e, a phone that’s perfect for first-time and prepaid users.

Standout features include a 5.83-inch HD display, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. An octa-core processor is paired with Android 9.0, and there’s plenty of storage room available internally and via microSD expansion cards. The 3,000mAh battery should get typical users through more than a full day, and the USB Type-C port means lightning fast charging.

LG Stylo 5

Big, practical, and affordable, the Stylo 5 provides users with a large (6.2-inch) screen with stylus support. It’s perfect for scribbling notes, marking up documents, editing, and more.

Running Android 9 Pie, the phone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot blows the door wide open for up to 2TB external media.

Wrapping things up, the LG handset has a 13-megapixel rear camera, front-facing 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Younger users might not even know that there used to be a Nokia from the days before Android. Nevertheless, we love the stuff that the brand puts out today and find it to be some of the more interesting value propositions.

Don’t let that price fool you; it’s all the phone that most prepaid users might need as 2020 gets underway. Included are a large (5.99-inch) screen and a 3,500mAh battery that lasts well beyond a day. We’re also really fond of the Android 9 Pie software build and USB Type-C charging.

When you’re buying multiple phones for a family you don’t want to spend any more than necessary. The Nokia phone is an excellent option for first time users and parents alike.

Motorola Moto G7 Supra

We absolutely adore what Motorola does with its Android phones, particularly along the lower end of the price spectrum. Its handsets run a bare bones Android experience that leaves things pretty much the way Google intended. In other words, clean, intuitive, and user friendly.

Here, you get a massive (6.2-inch) HD screen, a modern build of Android, and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The best part of all? There’s a 5,000mAh battery that’s good enough to get typical users through two days of usage.