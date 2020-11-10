The best Android phones available at Net10 Wireless (November 2020)

Where you should spend your money at the prepaid brand, updated for February 2020

When it comes to smart phones and rate plans, most consumers are familiar with the big four brands (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint) in the carrier space. But what about the numerous prepaid and MVNO companies?

We’ve covered many of the bigger names, highlighting them with buyer’s guides and invite you to check them out. While they’re a great jumping off point, they don’t dive into the specific of handset selection.

Take, for instance, Net10 Wireless. What sort of options does the carrier offer when it comes to buying a new phone?

We’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Net10 Wireless today. Although the selection is limited, there are still interesting and compelling handsets to buy.

We select one as the best overall (Editors’ Choice); however, the list isn’t strictly about the most powerful.

As always, we suggest buying an unlocked phone or a used tier-one phone for use with Net10. The options are plentiful in both directions and you’ll likely get something more powerful.

Google Pixel 3a

Yes, there are many other devices with much more hardware to choose from, even at Net10. Yes, they are phones that cost less and still suffice for the masses. No, you can’t beat this one.

The stock Android experience stays as current as anything you’ll find and it only get better with each, timely update. Throw in a camera that wows anyone and everyone, a solid battery, and a more wallet-friendly price tag and you can understand why we love it.

Is it worth spending the extra money to get the full Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL experience? Sure, but it’s not necessary. This one has all the stuff that’s important with compromises done in just the right spots.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

You can’t have a list of top phone without including the latest and greatest. In this case, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Outfitted with a large (6.3-inch) screen, lots of (8GB) memory, and an incredible camera experience, it’s a no-compromise device.

We love the updated S Pen experience, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is sexy, sophisticated looking, and boasts hardware that rivals all comers. The Samsung DeX Mode turns your phone into a desktop-like experience, taking advantage of all of that prowess.

Motorola Moto G7 Power

We absolutely adore what Motorola does with its Android phones, particularly along the lower end of the price spectrum. Its handsets run a bare bones Android experience that leaves things pretty much the way Google intended. In other words, clean, intuitive, and user friendly.

Here, you get a massive (6.2-inch) HD screen, a modern build of Android, and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The best part of all? There’s a 5,000mAh battery that’s good enough to get typical users through two days of usage.

Google Pixel 4

Maybe one of the more controversial “best” phones we’ve seen in some time, the Pixel 4 is the newest from Google. And while it’s not the most powerful and robust device on the market, it does have its share of cool features.

First, of course, is the really great camera experience; it gets better with each generation. Also worth your attention is the baked-in Google Assistant and Android 10 experience.

The display is really awesome, too, and we’re big fans of the design change. If you can swing it, buy the larger storage option because 64GB is a little light in 2020. Go for the Pixel 4 XL and get a bigger display and higher capacity battery.

Motorola Moto Z4

Four generations later, we’re glad to see Motorola still investing in the Moto Z line and its Moto Mods ecosystem. The Moto Z4 pushes things forward enough to keep us happy and Motorola does a great job keeping the price in line.

Enjoy a large 6.4-inch screen, some of the latest in Android, and a capacious 128GB storage capacity, for about half of what others charge. We also appreciate Motorola’s keeping a 3.5mm headphone jack and adding the in-display fingerprint scanner. It’s a nice mix of old favorites and cutting edge features.

We love that users can add modules as needed or when applicable. Want a better speaker, extended battery, or physical gaming controls? Snap them on the back as needed.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Knowing that this list already has a Samsung model on it, we have to add the Galaxy A50. Why? Because it’s a fraction of what the Galaxy S models cost, but still give users all the important features.

The Galaxy A series in itself is very interesting to watch, however this is the one we like most. Present are a generous 6.4-inch display and a multi-camera (25 MP/8 MP/5MP) array on the rear, and a battery that rivals most phones. You know, the stuff we love.

Under the hood are an octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a microSD expansion card slot for up to 512GB space. Rounding things out are a headphone jack, fingerprint reader, and USB Type C charging.