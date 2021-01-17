The best Android phones available at Tello (January 2021)

Here are the best Android phones available at Tello for January 2020.

Sprint is one of the largest wireless network providers in the United States, serving more than 54 million subscribers. As you’d expect, it features quite the handset selection, including models with 5G support. But what about its prepaid brand, Tello?

Tello, as is the case with other MVNOs, has its own rate plans, customer service, and phone selection. Here, we’ll dig into the devices offered at Tello.

We’ve gathered up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Tello today. Although we do select one as the best overall (Editors’ Choice), the list below offers phones that work for a variety of user types.

For what it’s worth, the handset selection at Tello is really limited light. Moreover, it’s fully comprised of refurbished models. We always suggest buying an unlocked phone for use with a carrier.

Samsung Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 gives users all of the great features found in the Galaxy S line and leaves out the unnecessary bleeding-edge stuff. It ticks the right boxes and leaves money in your wallet.

The phone comes with a big 6.5-inche Super AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and packs a 48-MP (wide), 12-MP (ultrawide), 5-MP (wide) macro, and 5-MP depth sensor. Inside is a generous 6GB RAM with 128GB storage capacity for videos, music files, images, and documents.

Samsung Galaxy S8

It may be a few years old but that doesn’t mean it won’t handle your tasks. There’s plenty in here that can manage your tasks, play your games, and keep track of your social media.

Features include a 5.8-inch display, 12-megapixel camera, and 3,000mAh battery. An octa-core processor is paired with 4GB RAM while storage is listed at 64GB. Need more room for files? Throw in a microSD expansion card slot for external media.

Motorola Moto E4

Don’t need anything fancy or aren’t concerned with spending much money? That’s alright, there’s still something nice to be had. The Motorola phone has a decent

We absolutely love what Motorola does with its Android phones. They run a bare bones software experience that leaves things the way Google intended, and feature affordably priced alternatives to flagships.

Here, you get a 5-inch screen, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, enough for first-time buyers. Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating and 3.5mm headphone jack.

