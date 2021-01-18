Best Android phones at Total Wireless (January 2021)

There are plenty of wireless service providers to choose from, at least here in the United States. In fact, it may seem as if there are too many options to consider. But when it comes down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Total Wireless, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it licenses coverage from Verizon.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Total Wireless there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current Verizon device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy an unlocked CDMA phone for use on Total.

Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Total Wireless. While there’s a fairly decent and well-rounded handset selection, a few key models rise to the top.

What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Total Wireless today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Best Available

If you’re looking for the biggest and most powerful all-around device from Total Wireless, this is it. With a screen size (6.9-inches) that rivals early tablets, it packs an upgraded S Pen stylus and cutting-edge hardware. Oh, and then there’s a first-of-its-kind 108-megapixel camera, too.

Powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI, the handset has generous battery, tons of (expandable) storage, and support for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. Choose from Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray color options, both of which are stunning.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Total Wireless

Motorola Moto G7 Optimo Maxx

Well-rounded and Affordable

This is a great phone for first-time buyers and those who don’t need all that much from their handset. It’s a solid mix of entry-level hardware with a clean and user-friendly version of Android.

The Motorola phone offers up a 6.2-inch HD+ display, 12-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. For those who don’t know what that means, it’s enough juice to get many users through two days of usage.

Shop the Motorola Moto G7 Optimo Maxx at Total Wireless

Samsung Galaxy A50

An Affordable Galactic Star

One of the best things about today’s breed of smartphones is that you can often purchase a generation or two later and still end up with more than you need. Or, you can go with the Galaxy A series which is a way to get many of the better features found in more prominent models.

For about one third of today’s flagship phone you can get something that will last a couple of years. We’re talking plenty of hardware, a beauty of a screen, and one of the better cameras around. Here you’ll get a sizable (6.4-inch) screen, plenty of memory and storage, and a triple-camera setup on the back.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy A50 at Total Wireless

LG Stylo 5

Multi-task on a Budget

Big, practical, and the only one with a stylus, the LG Stylo 5 provides users with a large screen and an extra bit of functionality. The 6.2-inch display offers up plenty of high-definition space for scribbling notes, marking up documents, and more.

Running Android 9, the phone is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB RAM. Storage comes in at 32GB with a 3500mAh battery that should give users more than a day’s worth of usage. Wrapping things up, the LG handset has a dual camera configuration on the rear.

Shop the LG Stylo 5 at Total Wireless