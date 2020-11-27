Best Android phones at Ultra Mobile (November 2020)

There are plenty of wireless service providers to choose from, at least here in the United States. In fact, some readers might think there are too many options to consider. But when it comes down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Ultra Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it licenses coverage from T-Mobile.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Ultra Mobile there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current T-Mobile or unlocked device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy an unlocked phone for use on Ultra Mobile.

Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Ultra Mobile. There’s quite a robust selection to choose from, but select models rise to the top.

What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Ultra Mobile today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Well-rounded Flagship

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. You want a flagship phone. The problem is that too many of them cost way more than we’re willing to spend.

The Fan Edition of the flagship S20 is what happens when you keep the most important stuff and toss aside the frills (and extra cost).

Here, you get a large screen with high refresh rate, a large battery, three rear cameras, and a modern Android and user interface. Offered in two attractive colors, it’s the S20 you deserve.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at Ultra Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A51

Modest Mid-range

One of the best things about today’s breed of smartphones is that you can often purchase a generation or two later and still end up with more than you need. Or, you can go with the Galaxy A series which is a way to get many of the better features found in more prominent models.

For about one third of today’s top phones you can get something that will last a couple of years. We’re talking plenty of hardware, a beauty of a screen, and one of the better cameras around. Here you’ll get a sizable (6.5-inch) screen, plenty of memory and storage, and a quad-camera setup on the back.

Shop Samsung Galaxy A51 at Ultra Mobile

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Multi-Tasking

If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly approach to a phone with a digital stylus, this Motorola is your ticket. Priced a fraction of the Samsung counterpart, it’s an incredible mid-range phone with a quad-camera experience.

Powered by a largely untouched Android 10, it offers up a 6.4-inch screen, a bunch of storage (128GB), and a strong battery. Throw in a headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port, and dual speakers and we’ve got an affordable winner that suits many users.

Shop Motorola Moto G Stylus at Ultra Mobile

Motorola Moto E

Budget-Friendly & Stock Android

We absolutely love what Motorola does with its Android phones. They run a bare bones software experience that leaves things the way Google intended, and feature affordably priced alternatives to flagships.

Here, you get a big (6.2-inch) screen, a very modern build of Android (10), and respectable smattering of mid-range hardware. Key details include an octa-core processor, 32GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot for external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Shop Motorola Moto E at Ultra Mobile