The best Android phones available at Verizon Prepaid (November 2020)

Here's where you should be spending your money at Verizon Prepaid as 2020 gets underway

Verizon is the largest wireless network providers in the US, serving nearly 120 million subscribers. While most readers are familiar with the tier-one player, it also offers its own prepaid service, too.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Verizon Prepaid today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users.

READ: Verizon Prepaid Buyers Guide

It’s worth pointing out that you can use any standard Verizon smartphone. Moreover, you can purchase an unlocked phone from your favorite retailer or handset maker. Just make sure it’s compatible with the Verizon network.

Google Pixel 4a

Everyman Appeal

Already one of our favorite phones of the year, the Pixel 4a tick all the right boxes and is priced to move, too. It’s everything you need in a modern phone with none of the expensive extras.

Here, you get a 5.8-inch display, plenty of memory (6GB) and storage (128GB), and a generous fast charging battery. Powered by the latest and greatest version of Android, you’ll have hard time finding a better camera experience.

Shop Google Pixel 4a at Verizon Prepaid

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Big, Beautiful, and Powerful

It might not be the newest kid on the block, but we don’t think you’d even notice. Phones don’t come much more big or beautiful — or practical.

Key features here include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, an excellent multi-camera array, and all-day 3500mAh battery. Then there’s the digital style S Pen and all of the great functions that come with it.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Verizon Prepaid

TCL SIGNA

First-time Buyers

If you’re starting out with a smartphone for the first time, you have no idea as to what you truly need. Why drop hundreds of dollars on something only to find out it’s more than you want or use?

Priced about as cheap as it gets, the TCL SIGNA is your way of dipping your toes into the pool without risk of buyer’s guilt. It runs Android 10 when plenty of more expensive phones do not, and has a decent smattering of hardware.

Shop TCL SIGNA at Verizon Prepaid

LG Stylo 6

Multi-tasking for the Masses

When you’re looking for a big-screen experience with a digital stylus you don’t have to default to that other more well-known handset. Indeed, the LG Stylo 6 is just as good for most people’s needs and it’s less than half of the price.

For your money you get a large 6.8-inch display, an octa-core processor with decent storage and memory, and a battery that goes well beyond a day. Toss in the triple camera array and Android 10 and you’ve got one heck of a device — and money in your pocket.