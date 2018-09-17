The best phones you can buy at Verizon Wireless right now (September 2018)

Are you a member of Big Red? Are you looking for the best smartphone you can buy right now? Well, whether you’re walking into a Verizon Wireless store or ordering from its website, you want to get the best possible phone you can. After an extensive look at what it has to offer, here are the best Android phones you can get at Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has many of the best aspects of a flagship phone. It has the best display, the best stylus, the best specs (almost), the most storage… the list goes on.

So, what do we love about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Well, kind of everything, Let’s start with that display. The 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel is the largest ever on a Note device. If you’re a power user or someone who is looking to get a little work done while on your commute, all of that real estate makes those tasks even easier. Combined with the ability to have multiple apps open at the same time, this thing is productivity powerhouse.

Speaking of productivity, the S Pen is worth its weight in gold for professionals. Sure, you could always use it sign documents or easily write emails. But, now that the S Pen has Bluetooth built-in, you can even more. The pen has programmable actions depending on the app you have open. That means if you’re conducting a presentation with slides, it can advance your slide show. Want to take a great selfie with a group of friends? Set your phone down, take a step back and use the S Pen to capture the perfect picture. The possibilities are almost endless.

Samsung listened to its users and fixed the one thing people could previously complain about: battery life. Samsung was understandably gun-shy after the Note 7 debacle and didn’t put the envelope with the Note 8. That’s not the case with today. The Note 9 features a 4,000 mAh battery that promises all all-day battery life. If you’re running dry, you can either use a fast charger to top off and get through the day or throw it on a wireless charging dock to charge while you’re doing something else.

If you have $1,000 to pony up, it’s hard for us to recommend another device!

LG G7 ThinQ

Embrace the notch! LG certainly has with the LG G7. The latest flagship from the South Korean giant features a notched 6.1-inch IPS LCD with a 3120 x 1440 resolution. Last year we saw phones finally break through to the 18:9 aspect ratio, but now we’re seeing device manufacturers like LG push that to an insane 19.5:8. The display is surrounded but incredibly small bezels and features a small chin on the bottom of the phone. If you’re alright with a notch, you might agree that this is a pretty handsome phone.

Like most 2018 flagships, the LG G7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of RAM. A 3000 mAh battery might feel underwhelming but LG promises all-day battery life and there’s quick charge onboard for when you need to top off.

Where LG hopes to differentiate itself is in its AI capabilities. AI is starting to feel like a buzzword right now, but LG hopes that some new camera functionality and smart battery capabilities are enough to win customers over.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung’s newest phones are also its best phones. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus came out less than a month ago to high praise around the tech industry. While there aren’t huge changes from last year’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, there didn’t need to be for Samsung to stay atop the Android latter.

The most notable new addition to the devices is the dual mechanical aperture lens. Depending on your lighting, the lens will change between a f/1.5 aperture and a f/2.4 aperture. This allows the camera to let in more light when it needs it. In practice, pictures look absolutely fantastic, just like they did last year. The new camera setup does improve the reduction of noise in low-light situations and maintaining fine lines in pictures. While most may not notice a difference, it is there and camera hounds will know what to look for.

Another notable change is how Samsung is differentiating the two devices. While last year’s devices both featured a single camera and 4 GB of RAM, that’s not the case this year. Spending the extra ~$120 on the Galaxy S9 Plus will get you an extra 2 GB of RAM (to 6 GB total) which matches the Galaxy Note 8. It also has a dual camera system, where the S9 just has a single shooter.

Despite their differences, the devices are largely the same. Both feature the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that promises better performance and better battery life. Both have all-day battery life and Android Oreo on board, along with Samsung’s own software enhancements.

Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL

These phones really need no introduction. Google’s own flagships are nothing short of excellent. Despite some early issues, the Google Pixel 2 XL is the flagship of choice for many power users, while the smaller Pixel 2 gives those who want a smaller device a compelling option. No matter how big you like your screen, you can’t go wrong with a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL.

The devices feature Google’s vision for the Android operating system. The small additions that Google has added into pure Android make the Pixel devices a joy to use and some of the fastest and smoothest on the market. If there’s one thing Google does right, it’s software.

Another thing that Google absolutely nailed is the speakers in the Pixels. Both devices feature front-facing speakers that rank near that best for any phone on the market. While they aren’t the loudest in history, they sound great and speakers pointed toward you are always going to sound better than ones pointed away from you. We absolutely love the speakers on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Last but certainly not least is the camera. The Pixels have what is widely seen as the best camera in a smartphone on the market. The camera app is dead simple and just takes great shots. A portrait mode gives a great depth-of-field effect, and pictures feel true to life and give plenty of detail. If you want the phone with the best camera, the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL is a no-brainer.

