Best Android phones at Walmart Family Mobile (January 2021)

There are plenty of wireless service providers to choose from, at least here in the United States. In fact, it may seem as if there are too many options to consider. But when it comes down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Walmart Family Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it licenses coverage from T-Mobile.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Walmart Family Mobile there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current T-Mobile device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy an unlocked phone for use on Walmart Family Mobile.

You can check to see if your current device is compatible with Walmart Family Mobile by texting BYOP to 611611.

Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Walmart Family Mobile. While there’s a fairly robust handset selection to peruse, select models rise to the top.

What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Walmart Family Mobile today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Best Available

Perhaps one of the best handsets you’ll find at any carrier this year, you’ll have a tough time beating this one. It’s the hardware and software experience that rivals nearly all comers.

For your money you get a gorgeous and spacious 6.9-inch display, incredible multi-camera array, and long-lasting battery. Under the hood is a powerhouse processor with lots of memory and storage. Most folks could see years of usage from this one.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Walmart

Motorola Moto G7 Optimo

Well-rounded and Affordable

This is a great phone for first-time buyers and those who don’t need all that much from their handset. It’s a solid mix of entry-level hardware with a clean and user-friendly version of Android.

The Motorola phone offers up a 5.7-inch HD+ display, 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. That should be plenty sufficient for your social media, light gaming, web browsing, and email.

Shop the Motorola Moto G7 Optimo at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy S9

Yesterday’s Flagship

One of the best things about today’s breed of smartphones is that you can often purchase a generation or two later and still end up with more than you need. That’s the case here as the popular Samsung phone still handles all of your tasks.

For about one third of today’s flagship phone you can get something that will last a couple of years. We’re talking plenty of hardware, a beauty of a screen, and one of the better cameras around.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy S9 at Walmart

LG Rebel 4

First-Time Buyer

If you’ve never owned a smartphone, or are giving your child their first handset, you likely don’t want to spend that much money. To that end, you can get a decent phone for cheap.

The LG Rebel 4 is a little older than the others here but there’s a reason it’s still offered. Priced well under $50 you get a 5-inch display, 8-megapixel camera, and decent hardware. It won’t set the world on fire, but you’ll have a better understanding of needs for the next device.

Shop the LG Rebel 4 at Walmart