Best Android phones at Xfinity Mobile

There are plenty of wireless service providers to choose from, at least here in the United States. In fact, it may seem as if there are too many options to consider. But when it comes down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

Xfinity Mobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it licenses coverage from Verizon.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Xfinity Mobile there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current Verizon device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy an unlocked CDMA phone for use on Xfinity.

Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Total Wireless. While the handset selection is a little on the smaller side, it’s a decent mix. And as is the case with any service provider some models rise to the top.

What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Xfinity Mobile today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Best Available

If you’re looking for the biggest and most powerful all-around device from Total Wireless, this is it. With a screen size (6.9-inches) that rivals early tablets, it packs an upgraded S Pen stylus and cutting-edge hardware. Oh, and then there’s a first-of-its-kind 108-megapixel camera, too.

Powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI, the handset has generous battery, tons of (expandable) storage, and support for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. Choose from Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray color options, both of which are stunning.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at Xfinity Mobile

Samsung Galaxy A51

Wallet-friendly Galactic Star

One of the best things about today’s breed of smartphones is that you can often purchase a generation or two later and still end up with more than you need. Or, you can go with the Galaxy A series which is a way to get many of the better features found in more prominent models.

For about one third of today’s top phones you can get something that will last a couple of years. We’re talking plenty of hardware, a beauty of a screen, and one of the better cameras around. Here you’ll get a sizable (6.5-inch) screen, plenty of memory and storage, and a quad-camera setup on the back.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy A51 at Xfinity Mobile

Google Pixel 4

Stock Android and a Killer Camera

The 2019 flagship phone from Google is no less capable this year than it was last year. The only difference now is that it’s considerably less expensive.

The Pixel 4 offers up a well-rounded hardware experience that’s highlighted by one of the best cameras on the market. Powered by the lean and clean version of Android that Google intends, it’s a great device that should provide many consumers with a few years worth of usage.

Shop the Google Pixel 4 at Xfinity Mobile

Motorola Moto E

First-time Buyers

If you’re starting out with a smartphone for the first time, you have no idea as to what you truly need. Why drop hundreds of dollars on something only to find out it’s more than you want or use?

For your money you get a generous 6.2-inch screen, a 13-megapixel dual-camera setup, headphone jack, and decent battery. It runs a very current and largely stock Android software experience and looks really cool in Dark Sea blue.

Shop Motorola Moto E at Xfinity Mobile