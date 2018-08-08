The five best Android tablets you can buy right now (August 2018)

Even though tablets aren’t the most popular tech right now, there are still some fantastic options on the market. Those who continue to make tablets are really pushing the bar for what we can expect from them. Today, we’ve compiled a list of some of your best options if you want to pick up a tablet from any price range. These are listed in no particular order. Here is our list of the Best Android Tablets!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is putting a priority on getting things done. It comes out of the box with a new desktop mode that gives users more power to open apps in windows, resize those windows and drag and drop content between them.

If you need more screen real estate, you can use a USB C to HDMI adapter and plug this bad boy into a monitor or a television. You can then use the Tab S4 as a trackpad or sketch pad with the included S-Pen to get some work done. And the S-Pen does more than that too! Returning from the Galaxy Note 8 is the screen-off note feature that will let you jot down your thoughts even when the display goes dark.

If you want a tablet that looks good, you’re probably going to want to start with the Tab S4. Samsung has reduced the bezels just small enough to not impact usability but make it looks sleek. We really love how this one looks and just want to hold it and play with it.

As for specs, the Tab S4 comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that clocks in at a 2560 x 1600 resolution. It also comes with four speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos. A 7,300 mAh battery keeps things moving while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 4 GB of RAM power the show. If you need to store a ton of work documents or movies for that long business trip, the 64 GB of onboard storage and micro SD card slot capable of supporting up to 400 GB cards should be your best friend.

Huawei MediaPad M5 8.4-inch

The Huawei MediaPad M5 is our pick for a smaller tablet that packs a punch. The 8.4-inch display offers enough space for productivity and media consumption, but it’s not so big that it’s hard to handle. The 8.4-inch IPS LCD display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and looks absolutely fantastic. You’ll never see a pixel or a fuzzy image on this thing.

Inside, we find Huawei’s own Hisilicon Kirin 960s processor running the show. This octa-core chip provides excellent performance without killing your battery in the process. The rest of the key specs include 4 GB of RAM, 32 or 64 GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot that supports chips up to 256 GB.

If battery life is important to you, you’ll love the 5,100 mAh embedded battery. It simply lasts forever. The MediaPad M5 is also one of the only tablets on our list that has a fingerprint scanner. Fingerprint scanners are almost a must on cell phones these days, but for some reason, OEMs haven’t added them to tablets. Huawei bucks this trend and adds a fast and accurate sensor to the front of the device.

Amazon Kindle Fire

Instead of picking one Kindle Fire from the vast lineup, we’re going to recommend them all. No matter your budget, Amazon has a Kindle Fire for you.

Starting with the cheapest option, the 7-inch Kindle Fire 7 offers decent performance for an absolute rock bottom price. For only $50, you get a tablet that offers a ton of apps in the Fire Store, easy web browsing, and access to Amazon’s smart assistant, Alexa. It has a microSD card slot so you can watch all of your movies and shows on it during those long car or plane rides and the battery life is plus.

The Fire HD 8 kicks it up a notch with an 8-inch HD display and double the base storage of the Fire 7. You also get unlimited cloud storage for Amazon content, up to 12 hours of battery usage, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. For only $80, it’s a steal.

The last Fire tablet in Amazon’s arsenal is the Fire HD 10. As the name indicates, the tablet comes with a 10-inch display that has a 1920 x 1200p resolution and looks great when viewing movies and TV shows. The Fire HD 10 bump its base storage again, doubling that of the Fire HD 8, and comes with a quad-core processor. It’s a little bigger, but the HD 10 delivers as a media consumption workhorse.

