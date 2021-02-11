Best cases for the Samsung Galaxy S21

Are you the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone? Congratulations, you’ve got one hell of a device — one of the best of the year. Now, let’s make sure that gorgeous phone doesn’t get scratched or broken, alright?

What follows are some of the best cases you’ll find for the Samsung Galaxy S21. The collection isn’t everything available, of course, but it is a pretty diverse selection.

Blu Element 2-in-1 Folio

Feel free to leave the wallet behind as this folio style allows for multiple credit cards and cash. It’s durable, stylish, and practical stuff and we love it. And best of all, it allows for easily attaching and removing the phone. Thanks, magnets! As low as $35.

Case-Mate Soap Bubble

Don’t be fooled by the flashy colors; this case has MicroPel antimicrobial protection. That means it’s as practical as it is stylish. And in today’s climate, that cleanliness is of utmost importance. As low as $40.

Vena vCommute

A terrific option for those who wish to leave the wallet or clutch behind, this case has a hidden card slot for IDs, credit cards, or transit cards. Designed with drops in mind, it can take a tumble up to 26 times from four feet. The built-in metal flap works great with magnetic car mounts and can also double as a kickstand. As low as $50.

ESR Metal Kickstand

Soft and flexible, this case provides protection against bumps without adding unwanted thickness. The highlight, however, lets you prop your handset up in both portrait and landscape orientation so you can film Tik Tok videos or watch YouTube clips. As low as $19.

Totallee

When all you need is one ultra-thin layer of protection for your phone and don’t want to advertise any brands, this is the one you grab. As light as they come, these cases come with a two-year warranty. As low as $39.

Gear4 Crystal Palace

When you have a phone with a gorgeous coat of paint, the last thing you wanna do is hide it under a boring case. This one is as clear as it comes and is slim, too, but it’s also tough. It’s equipped to handle drops up to four meters (13 feet), and will fights of germs. As low as $40.

Tech 21 EvoCheck Smokey/Black

Sturdy and strong yet not overly bulky, this case will safeguard against drops up to 12 feet. With just the right bit of thickness along the edges, you’ll appreciate the added lip around the camera. The accent design looks cool regardless of which color phone you have. As low as $40.

Incipio Grip

Having a phone case that handles drops is nice, but we don’t really want to worry about that do we? This case has multidirectional grip along the edges so your handset doesn’t go tumbling out of hand. But, unless it’s falling more than 14 feet you shouldn’t stress. Oh, and there’s a lifetime guarantee behind it all. As low as $40.

Survivor Strong

Minimal in design, there’s more going on here than meets the eye. Two layers of protection help keep your phone safe to big drops while it stays thin enough for wireless charging and zero interference in 5G connectivity. As low as $30.

Otterbox Defender

One of the first names in true phone protection, this case keeps your beloved handset tucked away nice and snug. It’s built to handle crazy amounts of drops, is backed by a lifetime warranty, and comes with a holster belt clip that doubles as a kick-stand. As low as $65.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

This dual layer rugged case features a built-in kickstand that doubles as a ring holder. Oh, and it has a rotating holster, too. With a 20ft drop test rating it ensures no matter where you use this phone its accessible and protected. As low as $27.

Poetic Revolution

With full 360-degree protection, this case has a sturdy back panel with a polycarbonate lip that houses a built-in screen protector. It’s a little on the bigger side, and it’s a tad tough to remove, but that just signals peace of mind to us. We’ve tried our to beat these cases up and they just don’t seem to budge. Bonus points for the built-in kickstand on the rear. As low as $19.

Spigen Liquid Air

Constructed from a shock-absorbing TPU material, this thin case is tougher than it looks. Its patterned design is not only cool looking but it also makes it easier to hold your phone. As low as $20.

Speck Presidio2 Grip

Soft to the touch, the case protects your phone from drops as high as 13 feet. It’s almost like having an airbag for your device. The textured grip makes it easy to hold your phone with one hand, even for taking pictures. As low as $45.