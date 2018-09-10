The best cheap Android phones you can buy right now (September 2018)

Not everyone has hundreds of dollars to spend on a phone. But, that doesn’t mean you’re willing to spend your hard earned money on a piece of crap, right? Well in today’s market, you can find a great device no matter how much money you have to spend. Here’s our list of the best cheap Android (under $300) devices you can get right now.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Starting this list anywhere but with the Pocophone F1 would be crazy. This phone is the true rockstar of this price range because it offers flagship specs and a crazy low price.

Pocophone is a sub-brand of Xiaomi designed to compete with other budget flagship makers (OnePlus) in India. But, that doesn’t mean you can’t get the phone here in the states! It might be a little bit more, but it’s certainly worth it.

The Pocophone F1 rivals other flagships that cost upwards of 3x its price. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, and 64, 128 or 256 GB of storage. And if that’s not enough storage, it also supports microSD cards up to 256 GB, too. Those specs are enough to match it up with phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and OnePlus 6 while costing between $200 and $700 less. Crazy.

Another feature that makes the Pocophone F1 an attractive option is the inclusion of dual SIM slots. While most people end up buying a second device to use overseas, the Pocophone F1 will let you drop a local SIM into your second card slot and save you even more money.

You can expect to pay a little more if you’re importing it to the US, but we are pretty sure its worth it.

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 purchase links: GearVita | Giztop | Banggood | Geek Buying | CooliCool

Motorola Moto G6

Motorola is back with another installment in its fabulous G lineup and we’re in love. While it doesn’t quite have the specs of the Pocophone F1, it does have more than adequate specs for the price.

Inside the device, we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage standard. The plentiful RAM stands out to us as most flagships have the same amount of RAM but cost far, far more that the $250 Moto G6. We also love the 64 GB of internal storage that can easily be expanded via micro SD card.

Motorola decided to class its G lineup a bit and use some more premium materials. Both the front and the back of the G6 are coated in Gorilla Glass. The back looks and feels outstanding and reminds us of phones that cost far, far more.

But, one of the big draws of picking up a Motorola device has always been its adherence to stock Android. The Moto G6 is no different. It comes with a clean build of Android Oreo with a few smart additions thrown in by Motorola.

This phone is fast, clean, and fun to use and you can pick one up by clicking one of the links below.

Motorola Moto G6 purchase links: Amazon | Motorola | Verizon Wireless | Best Buy

Huawei Mate SE

Huawei might have suffered some setbacks recently with the Mate 10 Pro, but it hasn’t stopped the China-based company from selling its phones in the US. One of the most compelling devices it offers is the $230 Mate SE.

The Mate SE features some high-end features like a 1080p 18:9 display, a dual rear camera setup, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage.

The display is a 5.93-inch 1080p panel that reaches from edge to edge. You’ll have to get out your microscope to find the bezels here (okay, maybe we’re exaggerating a bit) and it makes the phone feel all that more premium. When you combine the power-efficient 1080p display with the generous 3,340 mAh battery, you’re in for some amazing battery life too!

The standard loadout for most flagship phones in 2017 and early 2018 has been 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. That’s pretty generous and leads to some happy customers. But, Huawei went one step further and included these specs on the budget Mate SE. Not only do you get a ton of RAM and storage, but there’s a micro SD card slot to boot so you can add even more storage.

All-in-all, the Huawei Mate SE is one of, if not the best, cheap phone on the market today.

Huawei Mate SE purchase links: Amazon | B&H Photo | Walmart

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi isn’t the biggest name in the United States, but that’s only because it has been focusing on foreign markets. What you may not know is that its one of the worlds largest Android phone manufactures. And that’s for a great reason. The company is able to produce fantastic phones and charge less than its competitors.

Case in point: The Xiaomi Mi A1. There are two variants of the device, Xiaomi’s version with its own Android skin and the Android One version. We’re going to focus on the Android One version today as it has stock Android and you can actually purchase it in the US, unlike Xiaomi’s other version.

The Mi A1 has 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage (expandable via microSD card) and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. Those aren’t the best specs you’re going to find at the $300 price point, but they’re pretty competitive. Out of the box, the Mi A1 came with Android 7.1.2 Nougat but has already been upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo and will hopefully see an upgrade to Android 9 Pie. Google handles all of the software updates for the Mi A1 so you know they’ll be quick and very reliable.

Xiaomi Mi A1 purchase links: Amazon

Huawei Honor 7X

Here’s Huawei’s second entry onto our list, the Honor 7X. Honor is a sister brand to Huawei, but they both produce really solid phones. So far its devices have only been sold unlocked here in the states. With an estimated 80 to 90 percent of devices sold through carrier stores, its been hard for the company to gain a foothold, but with great devices like the Honor 7X, that may be changing soon.

Huawei has picked up some momentum this year by releasing amazing devices like the flagship Mate 10 Pro which gained a spot on our Best Flagships list, and the Honor 7X which is firmly entrenched in the Best Cheap Device list. The device features an 18:9 1080p display, a 16 MP dual camera and a massive 3,340 mAh battery.

The Honor 7X also features the HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. Huawei makes its own processors and the Kirin 659 is its excellent mid-range processor. It should be able to power through most any task while sipping power instead of gulping. Paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD card), you have a winner on your hands.

Huawei Honor 7X purchase links: Amazon | GeekBuying