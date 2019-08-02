The best deals available at AT&T (August 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few dollars on an accessory or a couple hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the chance to keep money in our pocket.
AT&T Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, particularly when it comes to accessories. But, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
SEE ALSO
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. As always, be sure to read the finer print, too.
Phones
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy phone, get Galaxy S10e free or $750 off other Galaxy models
- ONLINE ONLY: Get an LG G8 ThinQ for free when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement
- Get select phones for free with qualified plans
- Save up to $50 on select AT&T PREPAID Android phones
- Save up to 50% on select AT&T Certified Restored phones
- Get a $300 AT&T Visa Reward Card with Select Smartphones
- Get $150 off select tablets when you buy a qualifying smartphone
- Put $150 back in your pocket when you buy an eligible Galaxy Smartphone and Galaxy Watch
- Get an iPhone 8 64GB for free
- Buy an eligible iPhone, get one free or discounted
- All phone deals