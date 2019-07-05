Best deals at AT&T (July 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory or a few hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. To that end, we’ve done our best to gather up the current deals and promotions available for consumers.
AT&T Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, particularly when it comes to accessories. But, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up.
Phones
- Buy an eligible Samsung Galaxy device, get one free or discounted (up to $750) when you buy both on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan
- Get an LG G8 ThinQ for $5/mo. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement with wireless
- Get iPhone 7 32GB for $5/mo. when you buy it on AT&T Next ($449.99) with a wireless (min. $50/mo. after discount)
- Put $150 back in your pocket when you buy an eligible Galaxy Smartphone and Galaxy Watch
