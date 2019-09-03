The best deals available at AT&T (September 2019)

School’s in session, Labor Day sales have come and gone and we’re looking ahead to the fourth quarter. You don’t have to wait until Black Friday season to save big on phones.
AT&T Offers
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, particularly when it comes to accessories. But, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. Also, some of these limited time savings are subject to change at any time. As always, be sure to read the finer print, too.
Free Phones
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 10, get one free or discounted up to $950
- Buy a Samsung S10, get Galaxy S10e free or up to $750 off S10 or S10+
- ONLINE ONLY: Get an LG G8 ThinQ for free when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement
- Get an iPhone 8 64GB for free
- Get select phones for free with qualified plans
Other Offers
- Get up to $400 in trade-in credits when buying Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+
- Get a $300 AT&T Reward Visa Card with select Samsung phones
- Save up to $50 on select AT&T PREPAID Android phones
- Save up to 50% on select AT&T Certified restored phones
- Get $150 off select tablets when you buy a qualifying smartphone