The best deals available at Sprint (August 2019)

Everybody loves the chance to save money. Whether it’s keeping a few bucks on an accessory purchase or am opportunity to get a couple hundred back on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases.
Sprint Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy A6 for free when you bring your phone number to Sprint and lease the device
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $25/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Galaxy S10 for $15/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Galaxy S10e for $10/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Get the iPhone XR for just $15/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Lease an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max and get an iPhone XR on Sprint
- Switch to Sprint and get an LG Tribute Empire for free
Plans and Offers
- Clean Slate: Switch to Sprint and get up to $650 to cover the fees
- Get Unlimited talk, text and data for just $25/mo. with Unlimited Kickstart when you bring your phone to Sprint
- Bring a watch to Sprint and get unlimited watch plan for $10/mo
- Bring a tablet, get unlimited data for $15/mo.
- Save $10/mo. on Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium plans when you bring your own phone