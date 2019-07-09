Best deals at Sprint (July 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory or a few hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. To that end, we’ve done our best to gather up the current deals and promotions available for consumers.
Sprint Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy A6 for just $5/mo. after $198 instant discount, with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
Galaxy S10+ $25/mo. after $16.67/mo. credit, applied within two bills, with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Galaxy S10 $20/mo. after $17.5/mo. credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Galaxy S10e $15/mo. after $16.25/mo. credit, applied within two bills. With approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Get $100 off the Pixel 3a with a new line of service
- Get $100 off the Pixel 3aXL with a new line of service
- Get $300 off Pixel 3XL with a new line of service
- Get $300 off Pixel 3 with a new line of service
- Get the iPhone XR for just $15/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Lease an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max and get an iPhone XR on Sprint