The best deals available at Sprint (October 2019)

How to save big and get free stuff from Sprint, updated for October 2019

We all love saving money, right? When it comes to buying phones and mobile tech, chances are good there are devices on sale at any given moment. Retailers and carriers do their best to attract customers, or get current subscribers to upgrade.

Sprint Promotions

Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint this month. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.

Free Phones

Big Discounts and Rebates