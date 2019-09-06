The best deals available at Sprint (September 2019)

Everybody loves to save money. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory purchase or a couple hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait around for holidays for special savings.
Sprint Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint this month. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy A6 for free when you bring your phone number to Sprint and lease the device
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $25/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Save 50% on a new Galaxy Watch with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S10/S10e/S10+/S9/S9+ or Note 9.
- Take 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with Sprint Flex Lease
- Take $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch when you add a new watch plan to your account
- Galaxy S10 for $15/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Galaxy S10e for $10/mo. with approved credit, 18-month lease, new line
- Get the iPhone XR for just $15/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Lease an iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max and get an iPhone XR on Sprint
- Switch to Sprint and get an LG Tribute Empire for free
- Save 50% on a new Apple Watch with the purchase of an iPhone
Plans and Offers
- Clean Slate: Switch to Sprint and get up to $650 to cover the fees
- Get Unlimited talk, text and data for just $25/mo. with Unlimited Kickstart when you bring your phone to Sprint
- Bring a watch to Sprint and get unlimited watch plan for $10/mo
- Bring a tablet, get unlimited data for $15/mo.
- Save $10/mo. on Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Premium plans when you bring your own phone