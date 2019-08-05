The best deals available at T-Mobile (August 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s saving a few bucks on an accessory or getting back a couple hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity fatten our wallets.
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at T-Mobile. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier. For what’s worth, there doesn’t appear to be much at all in the ways of accessories right now.
- Join T-Mobile and get select phones for free: REVVLRY, Samsung Galaxy A10e, LG Q7+
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10e for half price with trade in a Galaxy S7 series or S8 series
- Buy select LG phones, get one FREE: G8, V40, G7
- Get half off iPad 6th generation 32GB
- Buy one Samsung Galaxy Watch, get one FREE
- Get a FREE 4G LTE tablet with qualifying purchase
- Get 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4