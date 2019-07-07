Best deals at T-Mobile (July 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory or a few hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. To that end, we’ve done our best to gather up the current deals and promotions available for consumers.
T-Mobile Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at T-Mobile. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier. For what’s worth, there doesn’t appear to be much at all in the ways of accessories right now.
Phones
- Get the iPhone XR for free via 24 monthly bill credits when you switch to T-Mobile, add a line, and trade in a qualifying device
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy S10, get a Galaxy S10 FREE when you add a line
- Save $900 when you buy two Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ phones and add a line
- Save up to $750 on the iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max when you switch to T-Mobile, add a line, and trade in a qualifying device