The best deals available at T-Mobile (October 2019)

When it comes to buying phones, the fourth quarter of the year is always an interesting time. Not only do some of the biggest and best devices go on sale, but carriers and retailers do their best to attract customers.
Whether it’s an instant discount, free phone, or something else, T-Mobile is one such place to get a good deal.
T-Mobile Offers
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at T-Mobile. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier. For what’s worth, there doesn’t appear to be much at all in the ways of accessories right now.
T-Mobile
- The best discounts and offers at T-Mobile
- Where is T-Mobile 5G available?
- Which phones support T-Mobile 5G?
- Cheap rate plans that use T-Mobile’s network
Free Phones
Big Discounts
- Get up to 50% off iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro with qualified iPhone trade-in
- Save up to $350 on iPhone XR, XS, XS Max with qualified iPhone trade-in
- Buy one Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 and get $200 off a second when you add a paired DIGITS line
- Get a FREE 4G LTE tablet via bill credits when you add a qualifying mobile internet line
Other Promotions
- Add a second line to an account and get the third line on Magenta plan for free
- Free two-day shipping with new activation with promo code: 2DAY