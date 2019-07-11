Best deals at US Cellular (July 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory or a few hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. To that end, we’ve done our best to gather up the current deals and promotions available for consumers.
US Cellular Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at US Cellular. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
For what it’s worth, you can mix and match some of these offers, including the free phone and $200 trade-in.
Phones
- $200 guaranteed trade-in value on select phones
- Free phone when switching from another wireless service provider and signing up for Unlimited Plus Data plan with 30-month retail installment contract
Accessories
- Save 20% on accessories priced up to $99.99 upon first visiting the website – requires signing up for newsletter.
- $10 off Gadget Guard Black Ice+ Liquid Screen Protector for Wearables when you purchase a Smart Watch or Fitness Tracker
- $30 off Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 portable wireless speaker – final price $120
Other
- Switch to US Cellular and receive up to $300 contract pay-off via bill credits – requires port of phone number
- Bring your phone to US Cellular and receive $150 back via a $30/mo. bill credit over 5 months
- Active Duty Military and Veteran customers can receive a 15% discount off their calling plan charges on individual single line and/or Family plans