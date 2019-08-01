Best deals at Verizon (August 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether that means saving a few bucks on an accessory or a a couple hundred on a fancy new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to keep money in our pocket.
Verizon Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, particularly when it comes to accessories. But, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. As always, read the fine print.
Phones and tablets
- Save $300 on the Google Pixel 3
- Get up to $800 off Pixel 3 XL
- Get a $250 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own device and enroll in any Unlimited plan
- Get up to $450 on the latest iPhone with trade-in
- One month of YouTube TV with any phone purchase
- Get $100 off select tablets
- Select phones are free when switching from another carrier, no trade-in required
- Pick any three cases, chargers, and screen protectors for $99.99
Other
For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.