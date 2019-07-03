Best deals at Verizon (July 2019)

Everybody loves a bargain. Whether it’s a few bucks on an accessory or a few hundred on a new phone, we appreciate the opportunity to save on purchases. To that end, we’ve done our best to gather up the current deals and promotions available for consumers.
Verizon Deals
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, particularly when it comes to accessories. But, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up.
Phones and tablets
- Buy one Samsung Galaxy, get Galaxy S10e for free
- Get a $250 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own device and enroll in any Unlimited plan
- Switch and get $650 off LG V50 ThinQ 5G
- Select phones are free when switching from another carrier, no trade-in required
- Pick any mix of 3 cases, screen protectors and chargers for $99.99
- Get $100 off tablets, plus, get another $100 off Galaxy Tab or any iPad when you buy select smartphones. No trade-in required
Accessories
- Save $24 on Google Home Mini – Final Price $25.99
- 50% off Verizon Curved Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Galaxy S8
- $50 off GoPro HERO7 Black
- 50% off Case-Mate Wallet Folio Case for Pixel 2 XL
Other
For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.