The best deals available at Verizon (October 2019)

As hard as it is to believe, we’re officially in the fourth quarter of the year. That’s right, the stretch of time where new phones show up and the discounts and promotions get really interesting.
Verizon Promos
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.
Phones and tablets
Free Phones
- Get the Nokia 3V for free with new line of service
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A10e for free with new line of service
- Get the Motorola Moto E6 for free with new line of service
- Get the Alcatel AVALON V for free with a new line of service
Phone Discounts
- Save $300 on the Google Pixel 3
- Get up to $550 off Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e or Galaxy S10 5G with select trade-in and Unlimited
- Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note10, get one up to $950 off
- Get up to $500 toward the latest iPhone
- Get $200 off Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
Rebates, Credits, and More
- Get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited
- ONLINE ONLY: Get a $250 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own phone
- ONLINE ONLY: Get a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own tablet
- One month of YouTube TV with any phone purchase
- Get 50% off Unlimited for your tablet
- Pick any three cases, chargers, and screen protectors for $99.99
Other
For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.