The best deals available at Verizon (September 2019)

Just because school is back in session and Labor Day is in the rear view mirror, that doesn’t mean deals are done.
Verizon Promos
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be currently had at Verizon. This isn’t an exhaustive list, particularly when it comes to accessories, but, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up for even better savings. As always, read the fine print.
Phones and tablets
- Get the Nokia 3V for free with new line of service
- Save $300 on the Google Pixel 3
- Buy Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G, get Galaxy Note10 free or up to $949.99 off a 2nd select Samsung Galaxy
- Get up to $450 with a select trade-in when you switch or upgrade with Unlimited
- Get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited
- Get a $250 prepaid Mastercard when you bring your own device and enroll in any Unlimited plan
- Buy one iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, get one 64 GB iPhone XR free (or get $750 off any other iPhone)
- One month of YouTube TV with any phone purchase
- Get up to $200 off select iPads
- Select phones are free when switching from another carrier, no trade-in required
- Pick any three cases, chargers, and screen protectors for $99.99
Other
For a limited time Verizon is offering access to its 5G network for no additional cost, a savings of $10 per month. This is only available in select cities and requires specific devices and rate plans.