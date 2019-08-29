Best unlocked mid-range phones between $250-$400

Shopping for a new phone with a budget of $250-$400? These are the best mid-range devices you can get unlocked today.

When it comes to buying phones, it’s tempting to lump your device cost into your monthly cell phone bill. Why not? The carrier offered you a few hundred dollars to switch and is discounting the phone a hundred bucks.

Consider the alternative: buying your phone outright has benefits, especially if it’s unlocked. Going this route lets you decide your carrier and is void of bloatware and unwanted apps, plus more.

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone, you’ll find that the best unlocked mid-range handsets priced $250 to $400 offer tremendous value. It’s here where devices provide excellent performance that’s sure to last most consumers multiple years.

We’ve gathered a umber of attractive phones that fit in the budget of $250 to $400. Here, we showcase a variety of phone makers and models with some of the standout features.

Google Pixel 3a – $400

Not only is this one of the best unlocked mid-range values on this list, it’s probably one of the better choices for consumers shopping at any price. It’s hard to say what we love more, the amazing camera experience or the stock Android 9 Pie. Given this is Google’s own product, it’s already lined up for the next release and beyond, too. The Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, and 3,000mAh battery are more than sufficient for most consumers. (READ OUR REVIEW)

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and respective MVNO brands

Google | Amazon | Walmart | Best Buy | B&H | Various carriers

Razer Phone 2 – $400

If mobile gaming is something you care about, there are few phones which can rival this one, even more costly devices. The 5.7-inch display is not only sharp at 1,440 x 2,560 pixels, but the 120Hz refresh rate and insane brightness means unrivaled detail. A high-fidelity USB Type-C DAC so 3.5mm headphone users can enjoy up to 24-bit audio. Throw in IP67 waterproof rating and wireless charging and you see the appeal.

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Razer | Amazon | Best Buy | AT&T

Motorola Moto Z3 Play – $350

Running a near stock Android, the phone’s capabilities grow exponentially and where it matters. Get a longer battery, better camera, or louder speaker, and more. Hell, you can even add 5G to your phone if that’s what you want. Standout features include a 6-inch display, dual-cameras, fast charging, and a water-repellent coating. Extra points awarded for being compatible with all major carriers. (READ OUR REVIEW)

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and respective MVNO brands

Motorola | Amazon | Best Buy

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 – $300

Just because you don’t know the name of this phone doesn’t mean it’s not a good selection. A nice mix of high-end hardware with mid-range design, you’ll find a Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB RAM and a dual-camera configuration around back. Also includes a 4,000mAh battery, microSD expansion card slot, and a 6.18-inch display.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Newegg

Samsung Galaxy A50 – $280

The great thing about this series of phones is that it lets consumers get all of the things that are important without the premium cost of the Galaxy S line. Featuring a large 6.4-inch screen, the handset boasts three rear cameras for wide shots, low-light, and portraits. Other notable tech includes an in-display fingerprint scanner, 4,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Don’t want unlocked? You can get it for specific carriers, too.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Samsung | Amazon | Best Buy | B&H | Newegg

Nokia 7.1 – $300

Stylish and more than powerful enough for most, we really love that Nokia puts its devices in the Android One program. That means years of software and security updates and the UI as Google intended. Key features include a dual-camera setup, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot for up to 400GB. Both colors, Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel, look stunning.

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart