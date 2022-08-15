Best Phones at Pure Talk (Summer 2022)

Shopping for a smartphone doesn’t have to be a difficult endeavor but we sometimes make it out to be one, don’t we?

Which phone is the right one for your needs? What if you’re working with a limited budget? What if you’re switching service providers and don’t know what’s available?

We field questions all the time friends, family members, readers and listeners. One of the most common topics is helping to determine which phone is the best one for them.

When dealing with the topic of which is the best phone at a particular carrier we often look at a number of things, including price, hardware specifications, version of software, and age.

Between these details we pare down the selection into a couple of options, typically spanning three levels: entry level, mid-range, and flagship. On occasion we’ll also find that a carrier offers a specialty or niches experience, too, such as folding, gaming, and productivity-based phones.

Below you’ll find our selection for the best phones available at Pure Talk as of summer 2022. Note that these are not the top devices across the lineup; these are aimed at specific user types or budgets.

We invite you to subscribe to our podcast where we highlight a wide range of wireless service providers and their respective phone selection. Moreover, we can also help you to get a better understanding of the MVNOs and carriers available in the US.

Entry Level Perfect for smaller budgets, first time users, and those with minimal needs

Samsung Galaxy A13 A great phone for users who don’t want or need a lot from their device, this one is generous in a few areas. The big 6.5-inch screen is easy on the eyes and the 5,000mAh battery should last around two days. An octa-core processor is paired with a fair amount of memory; the storage capacity is respectable and expandable, too. Toss in a recent version of Android (12), a triple camera setup, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and you’ve got pretty much all of the things that are important. $50.

Mid-Range The well-rounded experience that sits at the intersection of performance and price

Samsung Galaxy S22 A phone that’s as beautiful as it is powerful, you’ll get everything you need plus plenty of extras. Here you get a large 6.1-inch screen with high refresh rate, a powerful processor and plenty of memory. The triple camera system is led by a 50-megapixel shooter and the battery is not only generous, but it charges quickly and wirelessly, too. Oh, and it can share its charge with other devices as well. $550.

Flagship Among the best devices on the market, it’s got power for years

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The tip of the spear for Samsung phones in 2022, this is the biggest and boldest version of the flagship line. You’ll get a massive screen that’s easy on the eyes and works with the included S Pen digital stylus, a tremendous 108-megapixel camera system, and tons of power. The 5000mAh battery is generous, charges incredibly fast, and supports wireless power sharing. The One UI software built atop Android 12 is one of the best user experiences around. $950.

Looking for something else?

While these are our picks for the best Android phones available at Pure Talk, we understand that budgets and needs are different for everyone.

Take a look around and you’ll see other options available. And don’t forget, you can likely bring your current phone or purchase one direct from a device manufacturer, too.