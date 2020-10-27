Best Android phones at Twigby

Looking around at the various wireless service providers, one might get the sense that there is an endless number of choices. But when we get down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by three biggest carriers.

Twigby, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it uses cell towers from Sprint and Verizon.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Twigby there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy a universally unlocked phone for use on Twigby. Just ensure it has CDMA support. Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Twigby.

While the handset selection is rather light, it’s a decent mix of entry-level and mid-range models. What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Twigby today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Google Pixel 3a XL

Although it arrived in the middle of 2019, the phone is still more than adequate for a lot of users. It runs a clean and current version of Android and gets monthly security updates and bug fixes.

In terms of hardware, the handset offers up a large 6-inch display and features one of the best point and shoot cameras on the market. Under the hood is a solid set of mid-range hardware even by today’s standards.

Motorola Moto G Fast

Powered by a stock Android 10 software experience, Motorola’s phone has just the right extra custom touches. It’s pretty much left the way Google intended Android to be, but with a smattering of helpful extras.

A large 6.4-inch screen stretches from edge to edge with the front-facing camera tucked in the hole-punch cutout. Around back is a multi-camera setup while a two-day battery sits inside the water-repellent body.

LG Stylo 4 Plus

If you’re the kind of person who likes to jot down notes, sketch the occasional image, or mark up a document, this is the sort of phone you’ll appreciate.

The phone sits a little lower on the totem pole in 2020 but still works well for a first-time user. Standout details include a big screen, decent battery, and 16-megapixel camera. We’re always fans of IP68 water and dust resistance, too.

