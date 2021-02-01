The best phones available at AT&T (February 2021)

Here's where you should be spending your money at AT&T

AT&T is one of the largest wireless network providers in the US, serving nearly 160 million subscribers. And being as big as it is, you’d expect it to offer a generous selection of phones. Indeed it does.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at AT&T today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users.

Galaxy S21 5G

The flagship Samsung experience for 2021 is not only powerful, but it’s gorgeous, too. It looks unlike any of its predecessors on the surface and we couldn’t be happier.

Internally, the phone is as about as powerful as they come, and should be more than sufficient for the needs of pretty much anyone. Whether you’re gaming, snapping ultra-wide photos, recording 4K video, or just hitting up your social media platforms, the Galaxy S21 is here for it.

Key features for the phone include a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, at least 128GB storage, and an all-day 4,000mAh battery. You’ve also got an amazing camera setup, 8GB RAM, a monster of a processor, and an improved in-display fingerprint reader.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra

The cream of the crop when it comes to Samsung’s 2021 phone lineup, very few handsets can rival its performance. Not only that, but it’s prettier than ever with the new color options, too.



Come for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and the 12GB RAM, stay for the 5,000mAh battery and quad-core camera. Of course there’s plenty in between as well and it’s all in service of high-end prowess.

Everything runs smoothly but it looks even smoother when you’ve got a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that delivers to the tune of 120Hz refresh rate.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Biggest and Best

If you’re looking for the biggest and most powerful all-around device from AT&T, this is it. With a screen size (6.9-inches) that rivals early tablets, it packs an upgraded S Pen stylus and cutting-edge hardware. Oh, and then there’s a first-of-its-kind 108-megapixel camera, too.

Powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI, the handset has generous battery, tons of (expandable) storage, and downright sleek design. Choose from Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G at AT&T

Galaxy S20 FE

A Flagship for Everyone

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. You want a flagship phone. The problem is that too many of them cost way more than we’re willing to spend.

The Fan Edition of the flagship S20 is what happens when you keep the most important stuff and toss aside the frills (and extra cost).

Here, you get a large screen with high refresh rate, a large battery, three rear cameras, and a modern Android and user interface. Offered in three colors, it’s the S20 you deserve.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

Motorola One 5G

Mid-ranger with Two-Day Battery

You can’t buy a Google Pixel from AT&T right now, but this Motorola phone is about as close as you’ll get. Not only does it have a clean version of Android paired with moderately powerful hardware, but it’s also easy on the eye.

The One 5G ticks all the boxes for us, including a large (6.7-inch) screen, great camera experience (48MP, 8PM ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth), and a 5,000mAh battery that goes well into a second day.

Shop Motorola One 5G at AT&T

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Best Folding Phone

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings back the familiar clamshell design that your parents had at the turn of the decade but with a much smarter operating system… and a heftier price tag.

Fully opened, you’ve got a 6.7-inch screen that rivals other phones in size and quality. Under the hood are a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and more than enough storage. Grab it in Mystic Gray or Mystic Bronze.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at AT&T

Microsoft Surface Duo

Ultimate Productivity

A phone built around business and productivity is far more than just giving it a digital stylus, or so Microsoft thinks. Its first Android-based phone is a a hybrid experience that is essentially a more portable Surface — that also takes calls.

With two 5.6-inch displays that open to form an 8.1-inch screen, this is the sort of device you’d want for IT administration, work and school needs, and even gaming. Packed with all of the MS software you’ve come to appreciate, it’s just about as powerful as today’s flagship phones.

Shop Microsoft Surface Duo at AT&T