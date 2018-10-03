The best phones you can buy at Boost Mobile — what’s available?

Not everyone wants, or needs, a smartphone plan from a tier-one wireless provider. In fact, a lot of us are content with going through a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) just so long as the phone works where needed.

Boost Mobile is an MVNO which operates on Sprint’s network. In essence, everywhere you can you Sprint, you can use Boost. The rate plans are different, and there might not be the full set of features and options, but few may care.

If you have an interest in Boost Mobile, or are already subscribe to the carrier, you might be in the market for a new phone. To that end, we’ve done our homework so that you don’t have to worry about it.

What follows is a list of some of the best phones you can purchase for Boost. We’ve organized them under a couple of different categories, but all of them are worth a look.

Best Overall

Introduced with its larger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus, this is the 2018 flagship smartphone experience from Samsung. It represents the latest and greatest in hardware and runs a very current version of Android (8.0 Oreo, or later).

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 64GB of storage, it also packs 4GB RAM. That’s a lot of phone to be sure.

The Galaxy S9 includes a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual aperture mode; press a button to toggle from f/1.5 and f/2.4 for different quality based on environmental settings.

The 3000mAh battery, paired with really fast charging, means you don’t spend much time near a wall outlet. And, whenever you are charging, you can go with wireless, something we simply love.

Biggest Display

The LG Stylo 4 is an excellent option for customers looking for a massive display without breaking the bank. With 6.2-inches of screen, pictures and movies look great and text is really easy to read. You’ll have to tread into tablet territory to get anything bigger. I

The high-powered octa-core processor, paired with 3GB memory is all you need to play games and get your work done without stutters or lags. You’ve got 32GB internal storage space to work with but a microSD expansion card slot allows for a whopping 2TB of external media. That’s more room than your laptop.

Available in a variety of colors, the Stylo 4 is slim with a very modern design. The 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera are a solid duo and will capture all your goings-on to be shared over social media.

Boost your productivity with the included stylus; mark up documents, jot down notes, or use it for editing purposes. Last but not least, we like this one because it runs Android 8.1 Oreo right out of the box.

Biggest Battery

You’re simply not going to get more battery in a phone from a reputable brand. Forget about external power supplies and portable chargers — you’ve got two days of juice, plus some.

One of the best all-around mid-range experiences you’ll get out of a handset, the Moto E5 Supra is built for those of us who can’t get our face out of our phone. It runs a very current version of Android at 8.0 Oreo and there’s no bloatware or extra junk wasting space. Moreover, it will likely pick up a software update as quickly as others.

The hardware is no slouch with the octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. Need more for your photos, games, and music? Throw in a microSD card up to 128GB and you’re good to go.

You know what else is cool about this phone? It’s got a 3.5mm headphone jack and water repellent coating, two features we’re only too happy to find in a device.

Sleeper Hit

One of our favorite phones from last year, the LG G6 is still a contender as we approach 2019. Why? To put it simply, there’s a lot to love and the price just gets better.

With 4GB RAM to support the quad-core processor, you’ve also got 32GB of space for your media. Not enough? What if we told you there’s a microSD expansion card slot that’s equipped to support up to 2TB of storage?

Now running Android 8.0, the G6 delivers a dual-camera configuration on the back which captures excellent standard and wide-angle shots.

The 3,300mAh battery is strong enough to get you into a second day of usage; the quick charging USB Type C port ensures you don’t waste time plugged into the wall.

Easy to hold and an all around beauty, the G6 gives users 5.7-inches of screen. Thanks to the 2,880 x 1,440 pixel resolution, pictures and video look stunning.

Cheapest

Don’t let that incredibly cheap price tag fool you; there’s still enough meat on the bone for a less-demanding user.

It might run an old version of Android in 6.0 Marshmallow, but the hardware is a tad more current. The quad-core CPU, paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage is perfect for texting, social media, web browsing, email, and other basic needs.

The 5-inch display sounds small by comparison to other phones of the day, but it does make for a comfortable experience, especially in one hand.

Rounding things out we have a pair of 5-megapixel cameras, a 2,035mAh battery, and microSD expansion card slot for up to 32GB of additional space.

