The best Android phones at CREDO Mobile (January 2021)

As a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that piggybacks off of Verizon’s towers, CREDO Mobile is a carrier that offers customers a number of lesser-priced monthly options. Moreover, it earmarks some of its revenue to help fund various causes and nonprofit organizations.

If you’re on the hunt for a new wireless service provider and have a Verizon phone, you may want to check them out. The same goes for some unlocked handsets, too.

In the off-chance you’re looking to make a carrier switch and want to pick up a new phone, CREDO has a few options. The selection isn’t very big, but there are a few worth checking out. What’s more, about half of them are refurbished and can save you money.

Here are three of the best new Android phone options at CREDO Mobile as of today.

Google Pixel 4a

Best of the Bunch

The newest phone at the carrier, this is an excellent option for pretty much any user. It’s powerful enough for a large majority of the population but priced about half of what other brands charge.

Powered by the latest in Android, you’ll have a tough time finding a better camera experience. Small in stature, there’s a decent screen, generous battery, and solid array of hardware hiding inside.

Shop Google Pixel 4a at CREDO Mobile

Google Pixel 3

Great Everyman Option

Don’t fooled be into thinking this older handset is outdated. Google still supports it with software updates and monthly security patches. It’s Android as it’s intended and we love it.

Notable features include a 5.7-inch display, 64GB storage, and resistance to water and dust. High marks for an terrific camera experience, too.

Shop Google Pixel 3 at CREDO Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Familiar Flagship

The series of phones that we’ve come to adore over the last decade, you can never go wrong with a Galaxy S handset.

For your money you get a giant 6.4-inch display, 128GB internal storage, and a processor and memory combo that beats all others here.

Standout details include a triple camera array on the back and a capacious battery. Charge it up wirelessly or use the phone to charge your earbuds. Yep, it does that, too.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S10+ at CREDO Mobile