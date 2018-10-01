The best phones you can buy at Cricket Wireless

If you’re not a fan of long-term obligations or equipment installation payment plans, you might be interested in prepaid carriers. Did you know that the companies you see advertised on television and online are backed by the tier-one players? Indeed, Cricket Wireless utilizes AT&T’s network for its data. If you own an AT&T phone, you can likely throw a Cricket SIM card in it and get going without hassle.

For those who don’t yet have a phone but are considering a new device on Cricket, we’ve got your interests in mind. What we’ve put together below is a list of some of the best phones you can buy at Cricket today. Each of the selections fits a particular need but all are considered solid choices.

Note that the pricing is subject to change from publication time. Further, you can often save money on phones by porting your number to the carrier. It’s not uncommon to see a discount of $20-$40 for bringing your existing phone line to Cricket.

Best Overall

Introduced with its larger sibling, the Galaxy S9 Plus, this is the 2018 flagship smartphone experience from Samsung. It represents the latest and greatest in hardware and runs a very current version of Android (8.0 Oreo, or later).

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 64GB of storage, it also packs 4GB RAM. That’s a lot of phone to be sure.

The Galaxy S9 includes a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual aperture mode; press a button to toggle from f/1.5 and f/2.4 for different quality based on environmental settings.

The 3000mAh battery, paired with really fast charging, means you don’t spend much time near a wall outlet. And, whenever you are charging, you can go with wireless, something we simply love.

Buy The Galaxy S9

Biggest Display

The LG Stylo 4 is an excellent option for customers looking for a massive display without breaking the bank. With 6.2-inches of screen, pictures and movies look great and text is really easy to read. You’ll have to tread into tablet territory to get anything bigger. I

The high-powered octa-core processor, paired with 3GB memory is all you need to play games and get your work done without stutters or lags. You’ve got 32GB internal storage space to work with but a microSD expansion card slot allows for a whopping 2TB of external media. That’s more room than your laptop.

Available in a variety of colors, the Stylo 4 is slim with a very modern design. The 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera are a solid duo and will capture all your goings-on to be shared over social media.

Boost your productivity with the included stylus; mark up documents, jot down notes, or use it for editing purposes. Last but not least, we like this one because it runs Android 8.1 Oreo right out of the box.

Buy The Stylo 4

Biggest Battery

You’re simply not going to get more battery in a phone from a reputable brand. Forget about external power supplies and portable chargers — you’ve got two days of juice, plus some.

One of the best all-around mid-range experiences you’ll get out of a handset, the Moto E5 Supra is built for those of us who can’t get our face out of our phone. It runs a very current version of Android at 8.0 Oreo and there’s no bloatware or extra junk wasting space. Moreover, it will likely pick up a software update as quickly as others.

The hardware is no slouch with the octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. Need more for your photos, games, and music? Throw in a microSD card up to 128GB and you’re good to go.

You know what else is cool about this phone? It’s got a 3.5mm headphone jack and water repellent coating, two features we’re only too happy to find in a device.

Buy The Moto E5 Supra

Best Value

Let’s be honest, for a second, okay? There are very few of us who can say we buy without considering budget. In other words, price is always a factor. Fortunately, Motorola seems to understand better than most phone makers. The Moto E5 Cruise is an example of a lot of bang for the buck.

Powered by Android 8.0 Oreo, and featuring only the most minimal of software touches, we like getting the software experience that Google envisions. What’s more, the customization and user-defined options are essentially opt-in so there’s nothing being forced on us.

With a 5.2-inch display, you get enough hardware to tackle daily life and a bit left over for downtime, too. The 8-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front-facing camera setup work well particularly if your main interests are sharing over social media.

The 2,800mAh battery isn’t quite as big as what others offer, but charge times are incredibly fast. Bonus points awarded for a water-resistant coating which protects against spills, rain, and pool splashes.

Buy The Moto E5 Cruise