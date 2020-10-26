Best Android phones at Good2Go Mobile

There seems to be an endless number of wireless service providers to choose from, at least here in the United States. But when it comes down to it, many of them rely on the networks offered by three biggest carriers.

Good2GoMobile, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), is one such carrier. Indeed, it has its own rate plans and features, but it licenses coverage from AT&T.

When it comes to buying a phone for use on Good2Go Mobile there are a few options to consider. For starters, you can bring your current AT&T device to the carrier. Additionally, you can buy an unlocked phone for use on Good2Go.

Customers can also purchase a phone directly from Good2Go. While the handset selection is a little on the smaller side, it’s a decent mix of most Samsung and Motorola devices. And as is the case with any service provider some models rise to the top.

What follows are some of the best Android phones available at Good2Go today. These aren’t the most powerful, but rather the best for particular needs.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Best of the Bunch

If you’re looking for the outright best of the Android bunch, this is the one. It’s big (6.9-inches), powerful (2.8GHz octa-core processer with 16GB RAM), and packs an incredible camera experience.

It’s powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI which means it’s slick, user-friendly, and intuitive. Other features we love? Water-resistant coating, 5G connectivity, 8K video recording, and a generous battery with wireless charging.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at Good2Go Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Multi-Tasking Powerhouse

This phone may be a generation behind the times, but we suspect you’d have a heck of a time seeing that in performance. Still more powerful than you need, it packs a big display, excellent suite of hardware, and comes with an integrated S Pen digital stylus.

Offered in three really sharp colors, the device has a triple camera setup that captures wide and super wide shots. The battery life is not only fairly respectable, it’s also capable of super-fast and wireless charging.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at Good2Go Mobile

Motorola Moto G Stylus

Mid-Range Task Master

Priced about one-third of Samsung’s counterpart, this phone is no less capable for many users. It’s powered by Android 10, comes with a 6.4-inch screen, and features its own digital stylus.

Motorola leaves Android largely untouched, a feature we’ve come to really appreciate. Pair that with a solid mid-range bundle of hardware, and it’s a great value proposition. The 48-megapixel triple-camera captures ultra-wide and macro images.

Shop Motorola Moto G Stylus at Good2Go Mobile

Motorola Moto G7

First-Time Buyer

A great way to jump into the world of smartphones, this one’s affordable and features the stock Android software experience. Parents might consider the phone for first-time users or when buying for multiple younger users.

Features include a 6.2-inch scree, 12-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and face unlock capabilities. Perhaps best of all, its 5000mAh battery lasts nearly twice as long as other entry-level phones.

Shop Motorola Moto G7 at Good2Go Mobile