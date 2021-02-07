The best phones at Metro (February 2021)

Metro, formerly known as MetroPCS, is a prepaid wireless service provider which operates under the T-Mobile umbrella. Launched more than 20 years ago, it offers customers a couple of rate plan options for those who don’t need many of the extras that come with tier-one carriers.

With more than one dozen smartphones in its portfolio, Metro has something for everyone. Figuring out which one is right for you can sometimes feel a little bit overwhelming; we know the paradox of choice can be quite real.

If you are a current Metro subscriber, or are considering a switch to the prepaid brand, you’ll ultimately need a new phone. Should you be in the market for a new handset now there’s a lot to cut through.

We’ve looked through the Metro lineup and have come up with a handful of phones to recommend. Each fits a slightly different niche, but all are worth checking out.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Flagship Benchmark for 2020

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. You want a flagship phone. The problem is that too many of them cost way more than we’re willing to spend.

The Fan Edition of the flagship S20 is what happens when you keep the most important stuff and toss aside the frills (and extra cost).

Here, you get a large screen with high refresh rate, a large battery, three rear cameras, and a modern Android and user interface. Offered in three colors, it’s the S20 you deserve.

LG Stylo 6

Note-Taking Taskmaster

The LG Stylo 6 is an excellent option for customers looking for a massive display without breaking the bank. With 6.8-inches of screen, pictures and movies look great and text is really easy to read. You’ll have to tread into tablet territory to get anything bigger.

The high-powered octa-core processor, paired with 3GB memory is all you need to play games and get your work done without stutters or lags. You’ve got 64GB internal storage space to work with but a microSD expansion card slot allows for a whopping 2TB of external media. That’s more room than your laptop.

Available in a variety of colors, the Stylo 6 is slim with a very modern design. The triple-camera backside and 13-megapixel front-facing camera are all you need to capture your goings-on to be shared over social media.

Boost your productivity with the included stylus; mark up documents, jot down notes, or use it for editing purposes. Last but not least, we like this one because it runs Android 10 right out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Best Mid-Range Experience

The Galaxy S series gets all of the fanfare, but the Galaxy A line is just as good for many users. Indeed, these lower cost options give consumers the same great Samsung design but with just the right amount of features. We’re talking maybe half the price yet still no noticeable difference in performance.

Standout features in the Galaxy A51 include a 6.5-inch HD display, and quad-camera (16MP main lens, 120 degree ultra wide, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro) array. An octa-core processor is paired 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The phone runs Android 10 with a 4,000mAh battery should most users far beyond a full day.

Motorola Moto E

First-time Buyer

Big screen, powerful hardware, and one of the most recent software builds available? Yes please. There’s so much to love about this phone, including the price tag.

The high-resolution 6.2-inch display is just as beautiful to behold as it is to physically hold. Under the hood we find an octa-core processor and 64GB of space. Should that not do the trick, you can toss in a microSD card for up to 512MB of external media.

Other things we appreciate? A water resistant coating, USB Type-C charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

