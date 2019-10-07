The best phones available at Sprint

Here's where you should be spending your money at Sprint, updated for October 2019

Sprint might be the fourth largest wireless provider in the US but if offers nearly the same phone selection as the other players. Moreover, it has a unique leasing program that the bigger carriers does not. This makes for a interesting way to procure phones without spending hundreds of dollars up front.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Sprint today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, this list speaks to more targeted or specific buyers.

Sprint

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Leader of the Pack

You can’t have a list of top phone without including the latest and greatest. In this case, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. Outfitted with a large screen, lots of memory, and an incredible camera experience, it’s a no-compromise device.

We love the updated S Pen experience, in-display fingerprint scanner, and wireless charging. The phone is sexy, sophisticated looking, and boasts hardware that rivals all comers. The Samsung DeX Mode turns your phone into a desktop-like experience, taking advantage of all of that prowess.

Google Pixel 3a

The One for All

Yes, there are many other devices with much more hardware to choose from, even at Sprint. Yes, they are phones that cost less and still suffice for the masses. No, you can’t beat this one.

The stock Android experience stays as current as anything you’ll find and it only get better with each, timely update. Throw in a camera that wows anyone and everyone, a solid battery, and a $400 price tag and you can understand why we love it.

Is it worth spending the extra money to get the full Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL experience? Sure, but it’s not necessary. This one has all the stuff that’s important with compromises done in just the right spots.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

Affordable 5G Freedom

Priced considerably lower than Samsung and LG ask for their models, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G provides a high-end flagship experience with 5G capabilities.

A large display (6.67-inches), long-lasting battery, and nearly stock Android experience are three key reasons to consider the phone. Then, factor in the octa-core processor with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Android 9 Pie, and you’ve got a tier-one contender.

The 90Hz refresh rate makes for a buttery smooth scrolling and video experience, something that not many phones offer. And of course that 5G means ultra-fast data connection.

Samsung Galaxy S10

For Today, Tomorrow, and Beyond

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. To that end, the Galaxy S10 is that flagship device that’s built to last.

Choose from three — four, if you count 5G — versions of the phone, each of which runs Android 9 (Pie) with Samsung’s One UI. Resistant to dust and water, the Galaxy S10 line has excellent cameras, beautiful glass designs, and generous batteries — all important things to most users.

Opting for the 5G model also adds in a time of flight camera and punches up the screen and battery. Resist the urge to go all-in here as even the S10e is more than adequate for most users.

Samsung Galaxy A10e

Wallet-friendly Affair

You don’t have drop tons of money to get a decent phone, let alone one with the Samsung Galaxy branding. For a fraction of the cost of the more prolific S series, you can have an experience that’s more than sufficient.

Running Android 9 Pie, features include a 5.8-inch display, 3000mAh battery, and 8-megapixel rear camera. There’s plenty of storage included at 32GB but a microSD expansion card slot allows for breathing room up to 512GB.

The sort of phone you might outfit a family with, it keep prices in line. Sure, there’s plenty of other fancy bells and whistle stuff out there, but you’d never use it, right?