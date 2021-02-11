The best phones available at T-Mobile (February 2021)

With nearly 100 million subscribers, and highly-rated customer service, T-Mobile is the second largest wireless network provider in the US. As such, it has a wide selection of devices to complement the service, including phones, tablets, watches, and more.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at T-Mobile today. Do note that this isn’t a list of the best overall which often focus on performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users and demographics.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The cream of the crop when it comes to Samsung’s 2021 phone lineup, very few handsets can rival its performance. Not only that, but it’s prettier than ever with the new color options, too.



Come for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and the 12GB RAM, stay for the 5,000mAh battery and quad-core camera. Of course there’s plenty in between as well and it’s all in service of high-end prowess.

Everything runs smoothly but it looks even smoother when you’ve got a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that delivers to the tune of 120Hz refresh rate.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The flagship Samsung experience for 2021 is not only powerful, but it’s gorgeous, too. It looks unlike any of its predecessors on the surface and we couldn’t be happier.



Internally, the phone is as about as powerful as they come, and should be more than sufficient for the needs of pretty much anyone. Whether you’re gaming, snapping ultra-wide photos, recording 4K video, or just hitting up your social media platforms, the Galaxy S21 is here for it.

Key features for the phone include a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, at least 128GB storage, and an all-day 4,000mAh battery. You’ve also got an amazing camera setup, 8GB RAM, a monster of a processor, and an improved in-display fingerprint reader.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The Most Well-Rounded

If you’re looking for the biggest and most powerful all-around device from T-Mobile, this is it. With a screen size (6.9-inches) that rivals early tablets, it packs an upgraded S Pen stylus and cutting-edge hardware. Oh, and then there’s a first-of-its-kind 108-megapixel camera, too.

Powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI, the handset has generous battery, tons of (expandable) storage, and downright sleek design. Choose from Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Black.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

The Flagship for You and I

If you’re on the hunt for a phone that you plan to own for a few years, you don’t want to cut corners. You want a flagship phone. The problem is that too many of them cost way more than we’re willing to spend.

The Fan Edition of the flagship S20 is what happens when you keep the most important stuff and toss aside the frills (and extra cost).

Here, you get a large screen with high refresh rate, a large battery, three rear cameras, and a modern Android and user interface. Offered in three colors, it’s the S20 you deserve.

Shop Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition at T-Mobile

OnePlus 8

Mid-range Money, Top-Tier Performance

We’ve fallen head over heels in love with OnePlus these last few years. Rather than releasing an expensive, annual flagship, it refreshes its portfolio as needed. And it doesn’t charge nearly as much for the experience.

The OnePlus 8 comes in about $200-$300 cheaper than what you’d see from other bigger brands, yet it doesn’t skimp on the features. A giant 6.55-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 48-megapixel triple-camera array lead the way, but it’s just as appealing internally, too.

Running Android 10, there’s a bleeding edge Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB UFS 3.0 storage, and 8GB RAM. Add in a generous 4,300mAh battery with lighting fast charging and you see why we’re so fond.

Shop OnePlus 8 5G at T-Mobile

Motorola Moto E

First-time Buyer

Buying your first smartphone doesn’t mean you start at the bottom and tip-toe about. The Motorola Moto E is the perfect way to learn what your needs are without breaking the bank. Moreover, there’s enough under the hood to keep you from looking to replace it anytime soon.

For your money you get a large display, impressive battery, and dual camera system on the rear. Over on the software front you get a clean Android 10 install with helpful custom touches from Motorola. Flashier than it needs to be, the Midnight Blue is easy on the eyes.

Shop Motorola Moto E at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

You’ll Flip for It

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings back the familiar clamshell design that your parents had at the turn of the decade but with a much smarter operating system… and a heftier price tag.

Fully opened, you’ve got a 6.7-inch screen that rivals other phones in size and quality. Under the hood are a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and more than enough storage. Grab it in Mystic Gray or Mystic Bronze.

Shop Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at T-Mobile