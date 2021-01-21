The best phones available at Verizon (January 2021)

Here's where you should be spending your money at Verizon, updated for October 2020

Verizon has a far-reaching wireless network in the US and compliments it with a wide variety of phone choices. There’s no shortage of selection, at any price point, and the carrier does well to support its growing 5G network. Indeed, it also nabs an exclusive phone from time to time, too.

Here, we gather up a handful of the best phones you can purchase at Verizon today. This isn’t a list of the best overall with the top-notch performance. Rather, our list aims to speak to specific users.

The cream of the crop when it comes to Samsung’s 2021 phone lineup, very few handsets can rival its performance. Not only that, but it’s prettier than ever with the new color options, too.

Come for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and the 12GB RAM, stay for the 5,000mAh battery and quad-core camera. Of course there’s plenty in between as well and it’s all in service of high-end prowess.

Everything runs smoothly but it looks even smoother when you’ve got a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display that delivers to the tune of 120Hz refresh rate.

The flagship Samsung experience for 2021 is not only powerful, but it’s gorgeous, too. It looks unlike any of its predecessors on the surface and we couldn’t be happier.

Internally, the phone is as about as powerful as they come, and should be more than sufficient for the needs of pretty much anyone. Whether you’re gaming, snapping ultra-wide photos, recording 4K video, or just hitting up your social media platforms, the Galaxy S21 is here for it.

Key features for the phone include a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, at least 128GB storage, and an all-day 4,000mAh battery. You’ve also got an amazing camera setup, 8GB RAM, a monster of a processor, and an improved in-display fingerprint reader.

Biggest and Best

If you’re looking for the biggest and most powerful all-around device from Verizon, this is it. With a screen size (6.9-inches) that rivals early tablets, it packs an upgraded S Pen stylus and cutting-edge hardware. Oh, and then there’s a first-of-its-kind 108-megapixel camera, too.

Powered by Android 10 with Samsung’s custom UI, the handset has generous battery, tons of (expandable) storage, and support for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network. Choose from Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray color options, both of which are stunning.

The Affordable Galaxy Experience

Samsung’s Galaxy is a big one, to be sure. But if you’re not careful, you could end up spending more money on a phone than necessary. The “Galaxy A” series is a great way to get many of the better features found in more prominent models.

Here you’ll get a sizable (6.5-inch) screen, plenty of memory and storage, and a triple-camera setup on the back. Powered by Android 10, it also supports Verizon’s 5G network. The best part? It leaves a few hundred bucks in your pocket.

Hard to Beat Value Proposition

Sure, there are plenty of other devices with considerably more robust hardware at Verizon. Do you want, or need to spend hundreds for that luxury? Nope. This phone is a mid-range phone that punches above its weight.

The stock Android experience stays as current as anything you’ll find and it only get better with each, timely update. Toss in a camera that wows anyone and everyone, a solid battery, and a surprising $350 price tag and you’ll just why we like it so much.

2020 Flagship

Google’s latest smartphone, the Pixel 5, builds on its predecessors in all the right ways, including price. Slightly less expensive than the previous generation, it’s a well-rounded phone that dances between mid-range and high-end hardware.

It runs the newest and most powerful version of Android yet and features another excellent camera experience. Standout details include water-resistant coating, wireless charging, and support for Verizon’s Ultra-Wideband 5G network.

Motorola Moto G Power

Entry-level Attraction

When you care more about messaging, social media, and tasks than gaming, you don’t need to worry about high-end hardware. But that doesn’t mean you have to skimp on the important stuff.

This phone runs a lean and mean Android 10 and features a sizable 6.2-inch FHD+ screen. The inner workings are sufficient enough to get the job done for many users and the 5,000mAh battery ensures it goes all day.

Motorola Razr

Best Folding Phone

The selection of folding phones isn’t all that vast, but we do have a favorite. Indeed, we’re fond of the Motorola Razr and it’s not just for its familiar branding.

Instead of two phone screens unfolding to form a giant tablet-like display, the Razr is a throwback to clam shell phones. Once opened you’ve got a generous 6.2-inch screen with the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.

It doesn’t hurt that there’s a solid processor and plenty of storage tucked away. The camera experience is also cooler and more practical than you’d imagine, too.

