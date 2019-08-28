Best unlocked phones between $150-$250

When it comes to purchasing a mobile device, buying an unlocked phone might be one of the smartest routes to take. There are plenty of reasons to consider an unlocked phone, including freedom to select and change carriers.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

While it’s tempting to lump your phone’s cost into a monthly cell phone bill, doing this for multiple people can get expensive. Before you know it, you’re looking at hundreds of dollars extra each month.

Given that technology outpaces consumer demands, most of us don’t really need a brand new flagship phone. In fact, even the devices that are 1-2 years old are more than sufficient for the typical user. That’s largely where we are here in this list of best unlocked budget phones.

If you’re shopping around for a new phone, and want to work with a budget, we’ve got good news. There is a lot to choose from as it pertains to unlocked handsets that don’t cost all that much.

We’ve gathered up a handful of attractive options that fall in the price range of $150 to $250. Here, we showcase a variety of phone makers and models with some of the standout features.

Samsung Galaxy A20 – $170

One of the few here which can also be purchased through a wide variety of service providers, we recommend going unlocked if you’re on a GSM carrier. For your money you’ll get a sprawling 6.4-inch screen with a minimal cutout at the top. A pair (13-megapixel, 5-megapixel) of cameras are located around back with the fingerprint reader. Inside is a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Walmart | Newegg | B&H | Various carriers

Motorola Moto G7 Power – $220

Incredible battery life and a big screen are two key concerns for users and both are delivered here. When most phones offer all-day battery, this one boasts up to three days. Its 6.2-inch display is larger than most phones at this price and the water repellent coating protects against spills, light rain, and sweat. As one of the best unlocked budget phones available, it’s compatible with all of the major US carriers.

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and respective MVNO brands

Motorola | Best Buy | Amazon | Various carriers

Blu G9 Pro – $250

The newest of the bunch presented here, you’ll get a generous screen (6.3-inches), three cameras with AI smarts, and 128GB worth of internal storage. Need more room? Toss in a microSD card and double it. Other standout features include 4GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery that supports wireless and fast charging. Oh, and it looks really sharp with its Nightfall gradient.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon

Huawei Honor 8X

Stunning in design, this phone packs a punch, too. Among the most powerful models in this price range, you get a massive 6.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, and a 20-megapixel camera with AI and a secondary depth sensor. The powerful Kirin 710 processor rivals the likes of Samsung and MediaTek; the 3,750mAh battery gets more done in a day than you do.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Walmart

Nokia 6.1 – $200

Black is sexy again as this aluminum phone offers up a distinct two-tone appearance the belies its price. A solid mid-range experience with every man appeal, you’ve got a 5.5-inch screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB RAM, and 32GB storage. Perhaps most intriguing, though, is that it’s an Android One device, meaning two years of updates and three years of security patches.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Best Buy

BlackBerry KEYone – $220

One of the few devices on the planet that has a physical keyboard, this one marries excellent hardware with the software you love. Anodized aluminum casing, textured soft grip, and a 4.5-inch display make the phone as appealing as it is practical. The 3505mAh battery goes all day, and the quick charge 3.0 means less time plugged in.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Walmart

ZTE Blade Max 2s – $150

Although not the most powerful one here, it’s a good all around device that works with both GSM and Sprint networks. In other words, still one of the best unlocked budget-rpcied phones. With a 6-inch display, 13-megapixel camera, and 4,000mAh battery, it ticks the boxes that are important many users. Powered by Android 8.1 Oreo, it draws strength from an octa-core processor with 2GB RAM, 32GB storage (w/ microSD expansion card).

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and respective MVNO brands

ZTE | Amazon