Best unlocked phones under $150

Buying an unlocked phone might be one of the smarter decisions you can make if you need to purchase a new handset. There are plenty of reasons to consider an unlocked phone, including freedom to select and change carriers.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Sure, it’s tempting to add the cost of your phone to a monthly bill, but doing this for multiple people can get expensive. Before you know it, that $120 phone bill is actually closer to $200 or $300.

Most consumers don’t need a brand new flagship phone. Realistically, devices that are 1-2 years old are still more than sufficient for the typical user.

If you’re shopping around for a new phone, and have to work with a tight budget, we’ve got good news. There is a lot to choose from as it pertains to cheap, quality unlocked handsets. Here are five of the best cheap unlocked phones that cost less than $150.

Samsung Galaxy J3 (2018) – $120

You don’t have to buy a Galaxy S or Galaxy Note to get a decent Samsung phone. The Galaxy J3 runs a still respectable Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5-inch display. There’s an 8-megapixel rear camera and front-facing 5-megapixel camera, or good enough for most folks. Storage is a little on the low end at 16GB but a microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 400GB of external media.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

Motorola Moto E6 – $150

This Motorola phone has a number of things that we really appreciate, starting with the stock Android 9 Pie software. With a 5.5-inch display, 13-megapixel rear camera, and front-facing 5-megapixel sensor, it fits nicely in the hand and snaps solid shots. You’ve also got a 3.5mm headphone jack, water repellent coating, and generous battery. Perhaps most of all we love that it’s compatible with all major carriers.

Works with: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and respective MVNO brands

Motorola | Best Buy | Amazon

Blu Vivo XL5 – $110

The newest of the phones presented here, you’ll get a generous screen (6.3-inches), a pair of AI-powered cameras, and 64GB worth of internal storage. Add a microSD card and you can double it. Other features include 3GB RAM and a 4,000mAh battery that and fast charging. Oh, and the leather back stitching looks pretty cool, too.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon

Nokia 3.1 – $120

We love where Nokia is in 2019 and the 3.1 is a perfect example of why. A great entry-level phone, this one has a 5.2-inch HD display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and 16GB storage capacity. Sold in three interesting color combinations (Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, White/Iron), its design is equal parts professional and youthful. Perhaps our favorite detail, though, is that it’s an Android One device, meaning two years of updates and three years of security patches.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, and respective MVNO brands

Amazon | Best Buy | Walmart

ZTE Blade Max View – $150

A big, all around entry level phone, the Blade Max View is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. A decent processor (1.4GHz octa-core) and memory (3GB) tandem give users enough power to handle daily duties with breathing room. A 4,000mAh battery should provide far more than a single day of usage and the microSD expansion card slot can hold all (up to 2TB) of the photos, games, and videos you can download.

Works with: AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and respective MVNO brands

ZTE USA | Amazon