Best budget wireless earbuds (spring 2020)

You don’t have to spend a fortune to purchase quality earbuds. A large number of budget friendly earbuds are available in the market for you to consider buying, many with prices of $50-$100.

While audiophiles may be willing to pay a few hundred bucks for some wireless earbuds, many consumers think with their wallets first. That is, they don’t mind a few compromises here and there if it means keeping more of their money.

Best Budget Wireless Earbuds

Fortunately, there are some excellent options to choose from when dealing with a budget of $100 or less. Here are few of the best earbuds that you can purchase without breaking your bank.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2

One of the more unique features you’ll find in the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 is its diamond coated drivers. Why? It helps deliver an excellent audio experience by increasing the sound frequency bandwidth and double the bass.

You can also get great playback time of around 28 hours with these earbuds. That’s seven hours per single charge with the carrying case allowing for another three times the life.

HearID Technology is another unique feature as it maps the multiple frequencies to your unique sensitivity to deliver a customized music listening experience.

Wear them together for a stereo sound or pull one out while at the office and enjoy mono mode. Speaking of which, the noise reduction helps eliminate background sounds from co-workers or management droning on about TPS reports. $100 at SoundCore

EarFun Free

The EarFun Free earbuds provide an ergonomic design, which ensures both stability and comfort for users. You can wear these earbuds for hours without feeling any discomfort.

Thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, the Free earbuds provide a stable Bluetooth connection to your phone. It’s smarter, stronger, and more user-friendly. Battery life is great, where they offer more than 30 hours of total playback.

It can also provide noise cancellation capabilities to you, helping drown out any unwanted environmental noises. The portable design of the EarFun Free earbuds, and their convenient case make them easy to consider tossing in a bag or pocket. $50 at EarFun

1More Stylish

The 1More Stylish earbuds are compact and versatile and live up to their name. Offered in four different colors, they’re modern and snazzy, drawing attention to your ears.

Titanium composite dynamic 7mm drivers make sure every little detail is picked up, adding layers to otherwise mundane music. Thanks to multiple pairing modes, you can opt to use these together or alone. Indeed, you can opt for the left or right to be used for phone calls.

While the earbuds allow for up to 6.5 hours of playback, the carrying case tops things off to the tune of 24 hours. And when it’s time to charge, just 15 minutes is good enough to add three hours of usage. $100 at 1More

Mpow M20

When it comes to battery life, Mpow M20 earbuds beat all listed here. We’re talking 106 hours of life across the earbuds and carrying case. If budget and battery are your concern, stop here.

The Qualcomm aptX technology and cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology lead to a better listening experience than found in otherwise “cheap” models.

Other noteworthy details include twin and mono modes, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and touch controls. $53 at Amazon

Mobvoi TicPods 2

The Mobvoi TicPods 2 earbuds are like a Venn diagram of features with a price to match. By that we mean that the specs are right in the middle of what we want and need and their price is perfectly aligned. These perfectly walk the line between essential and over-the-top.

Features include Bluetooth 5.0 with quick pairing, touch controls, in-ear detection, and noise cancellation.

They might look like a certain brand’s design, but we can’t argue with the reasoning. It works, and it works well. With up to 23 hours per full charge, you’ll get around four hours of playback at a time. That’s easily more than enough for the daily commute to work and some time at the gym. $85 at Mobvoi

Taotronics SoundLiberty 79

The Taotronics SoundLiberty 79 earbuds punch above their weight, giving consumers quite a bit of value for the money.

When if comes to features, these tick the boxes we find important. That is they offer up to eight hours of playback on a charge with up to 30 hours total when accounting for the case. Moreover, they pair over Bluetooth 5.0 and charge via USB C.

These earbuds are comfortable, convenient, and built for workouts. Indeed, the IPX8 rating means resistance for water, dust, rain, and sweat. $60 at TaoTronics

JLab Jbuds Air Sport

The JLab Jbuds Air Sport are another great option available for people who wish to get their hands (or ears) on extended battery life. These let listeners enjoy music for more than 40 hours; earbuds offer six hours while the case has another 34 hours.

These earbuds are ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, providing IP66 water and sweat resistance. The ergonomic design and over-ear hook make sure they won’t fall out when getting in a good run or pump.

Thanks to the three custom EQ3 sound settings you’ll have the right audio mix for the moment or listener. Likewise, the Be Aware Audio option allows for letting in and closing off ambient noise.. $70 at JLab