Best cheap phone plans that use the T-Mobile network

Each of these carriers use T-Mobile's network and have cheap rate plans. Which is the best?

T-Mobile is currently the third most popular wireless service provider in the United States, but it’s not the only one that uses its towers. Indeed, many brands and services pay for access to its network.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers their own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on T-Mobile for cellular coverage.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use T-Mobile‘s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best. Many of the carriers who use T-Mobile allow for Bring Your Own Device meaning you can keep the phone you have.

Mint Mobile

The great thing about Mint Mobile is that it gets cheaper the longer you commit to using the service. As if that weren’t appealing enough, it offers an introductory discount for signing up.

Indeed, you get 8GB of data each month at just $20 per month. Once the first 90 days are up you only spend $35 for the same plan, still incredible, and better than most here. For a limited time there’s an option for new customers who can save even more on the introductory rate. This same plan is just $15 per month right now.

Consumer Cellular

For $30 per month subscribers receive unlimited talk and text with 3GB of data. Given that the carrier’s target demographic is for senior citizens this ought to be plenty of data. In a related note, AARP members can save 5% on their monthly bill.

Google Fi

The great thing about Google Fi is that you only pay for the data that you consume. While we pegged this particular option at 2GB of high-speed data, you could go higher or lower. Data is just $10 per gigabyte and it’s prorated and/or refunded each billing cycle. Click here for a referral credit of $20 upon staying active 30 days.

Metro

With considerably much more data than most other carriers at this price point, the Metro plan gives users 10GB of 4G LTE to consume. And, to make things even better, the music streamed over 40+ services doesn’t even count against usage.

Net10

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $20 option gives subscribers 1GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text.

Republic Wireless

As a service that relies on Wi-Fi for coverage first, it’s a wonderful option for consumers who spend much of their day on hotspots and wireless routers. For your money you get all the talk and text you can handle plus 3GB data. While these rates are already competitive, you can save even more by opting for the annual plan.

Simple Mobile

Customers have unlimited calling and messaging in this plan, plus up to 3GB of data at 4G LTE speeds. Worried about overages? Fear not. Once you hit the data limit speeds are slowed for the remainder of the billing cycle. Save a few bucks on your first three months and get the plan at just $20 per month.

Straight Talk

Pick up unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high speed data for the price of a steak dinner. Of course, you can have more data after hitting the threshold, but it’s slowed to 2G for the rest of the billing cycle. Save a buck on your plan each month by signing up for automatic refills.