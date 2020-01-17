Cheap cell phone plans that use the Sprint network

Each of these carriers use Sprint's network and have cheap rate plans. Which is the best?

Sprint is currently the fourth largest wireless service provider in the United States, but it’s far from the only one that uses its network. Indeed, much like we find in other carriers, there are plenty of brands who pay for access to its towers.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers its own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on Sprint for cellular coverage.

If you have Sprint and are considering a switch, you may want to hold on to that phone. You paid for it, right? Don’t give it up just yet as it might work with your next provider.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use Sprint’s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best.

Tello

This plan comes with unlimited talking minutes, unlimited texts, and 4G LTE data. Oh, and you also get free tethering or mobile hotspot. Subscribers can update plans anytime for free, and the change is instant. While data usage is unlimited, speeds are throttled if users hit a 25GB threshold. That’s not easy to do so it’s essentially all-you-can-eat.

Boost Mobile

It’s tough to beat this rate plan as it gives consumers unlimited talk, text, and up to 3GB of high speed data. Go over your allotted data? No worries, there’s not overage charges, just slowed speeds for the remainder of the bill cycle. Includes hotspot usage which draws from the data bucket. Video is streamed at 480p with music up to 500kbps.

FreedomPop

For only $25 per month you’ll have access to unlimited calls and messaging with up to 2GB data. If you like the plan, coverage, and support, you can commit to a long term (12 months) agreement and get it as low as $9.99 per month. Note that calls are routed through Wi-Fi first, falling back to the Sprint network.

Google Fi

The great thing about Google Fi is that you only pay for the data that you consume. While we pegged this particular option at 2GB of high-speed data, you could go higher or lower. Data is just $10 per gigabyte and it’s prorated and/or refunded each billing cycle. Click here for a referral credit of $20 upon staying active 30 days.

Net10

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $35 option gives subscribers 4GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text.

TextNow

With all you can consume calls and texting, it comes with “unlimited” high speed data. How much do you actually get for the money? Up to 23GB, actually. That’s far more than most people need in any given month, and cheaper than what bigger carriers charge.

Twigby

A relatively new and unknown player, Twigby offers up a pretty compelling package. For the money you’ll get limitless calls to not only the US, but select international countries, too. They can also send and receive texts with anyone in the US and 180+countries. Add in 5GB high speed internet and you’ve got a solid plan. For a limited time, you can get the first six months at 25% off, or just $24.75.

Unreal Mobile

As an offshoot of FreedomPop, this carrier is one of the newest to the market. Don’t let that deter you as provides a rather interesting bundle for not much money at all. For just $20 per month subscribers get unlimited calls and texts with 3GB of high speed internet. Hit that threshold and you have 2G speeds for the rest of the billing cycle with an option to top up with data add-ons.