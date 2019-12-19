Cheap cell phone plans that use the Verizon network

Each of these carriers use Verizon's network and have cheap rate plans. Which is the best?

Verizon might be the largest wireless service provider in the United States, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one that uses its towers. Indeed, there are other brands and services which pay for access to Verizon’s network.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers its own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on Verizon for cellular coverage.

If you have Verizon and want to switch providers, you may want to hold on to your device. After all, you paid for it and aren’t ready to give it up. Or, maybe you just love the coverage.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use Verizon’s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best.

Visible

As the only rate plan offered at this carrier, $40 per month gives subscribers unlimited talk, text, and high-speed data. Normally it is capped at 5Mbps speeds, but a promotion has removed that throttle for new and existing customers.

Also includes unlimited mobile hotspot capabilities with speeds up to 5Mbps. The phone selection isn’t huge, but it’s getting better all the time.

The Party Pay option is a fun way of grouping multiple lines together. Everyone gets their own account and prices drop based on the number of users. How cool is that?

For a limited time you can get your first month for only $25.

CREDO Mobile

For $50 per month subscribers can have unlimited talk and text with 1GB of data. If you tend to use WiFi for much of your data consumption, this may be a good option. Also includes unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico. Oh, and feel good knowing a portion of your bill goes to nonprofits.

GreatCall

Designed with senior citizens in mind, this rate plan gives customers unlimited talk, text, and 100MB high-speed data for its Jitterbug smartphone. Additionally, it comes with a health and safety package with 5Star Service for emergency situations.

Net10

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $20 option gives subscribers 1GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text.

Straight Talk

Pick up unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high speed data for the price of a steak dinner. Of course, you can have more data after hitting the threshold, but it’s slowed to 2G for the rest of the billing cycle. Save a buck on your plan each month by signing up for automatic refills.

Total Wireless

Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB of 4G LTE data is yours for just $35 per month. Enroll in automatic bill payment and you can get it for just $33.20. Run out of data? A $10 data card adds another 5GB to your account and it never expires.

TracFone

The new TracFone plans are much more appealing all around, but especially for those who like data. Now, for just $30 per month you get unlimited talk, text, and 3GB high-speed data. Not only that, but you also get to carry unused data over for as long as you stay an active subscriber..

US Mobile

This no-contract plan includes unlimited talk and text, plus 10GB data at “fast” speeds, or up to 5Mbps. Pay an extra ten bucks per month, though, and you can have it without any throttling. There are no overage charges for hitting the data allowance; speeds are just slowed to 2G for the remainder of the billing period.