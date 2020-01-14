The best deals available at AT&T (January 2020)

Check out what AT&T has in store as the new year gets underway

It’s January, and the start of a new year and new decade. With the holidays in the rear view mirror it might seem that the best wireless offers and promotions are gone. While that’s partially correct, there are still plenty of great sales to be had.

AT&T Offers

Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best offers from the carrier.

AT&T

Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. Also, a few may be limited time savings and are subject to change at any time. As always, be sure to read the finer print, too.

Free Phones

Get an iPhone XS 64GB for $0 when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement

Get an iPhone 8 64GB for $0 when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement

Get an LG G8X for free when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement

Get an LG Prime 2 for free when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement

Phone Discounts

Get up to $700 off eligible iPhones when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in.

when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in. Get an iPhone XR 64GB for $5/mo. for 30 mos. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement

for 30 mos. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement Get a Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB for $5/mo . for 30 mos. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement

. for 30 mos. when you buy it on a qualifying installment agreement Get up to $700 off an eligible Samsung smartphone when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in.

smartphone when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in. Get a Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB for $10/mo.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 for $5/mo.