    The best deals available at AT&T (November 2019)

    Check out what AT&T has in store as Black Friday approaches

    By
    AndroidGuys
    -

    Buckle up, we’re in the last quarter of the year and that means the big shopping season is upon us. It’s now when a lot of high-end phones are hitting the market and carriers are doing their best to attract new customers.

    AT&T Offers

    Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best offers from the carrier.

    AT&T

    Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. Also, a few may be limited time savings and are subject to change at any time. As always, be sure to read the finer print, too.

    Free Phones

    Phone Discounts

    • Get up to $700 off eligible devices when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in.
      • Apple iPhone: 8 128GB/256GB, 8 Plus, X 64GB/256GB, XR 128GB/256GB, Xs, Xs Max, 11,11 Pro, 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). NOTE: iPhone 8 64GB and XR 64GB are not eligible.
      • Samsung Galaxy: S10e 256GB/S10/S10+ (priced up to $1600) NOTE: S10e 128GB is not eligible.
      • Google Pixel 4 128GB and 4 XL (priced up to $1080) NOTE: Pixel 4 64GB is not eligible.
    • Get up to $950 off an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ when porting your number and trading in your phone
    • Get an LG Stylo 4+ for $1 per month
    • Get a Samsung Galaxy A10e for $1 per month
    • Get the LGG8 ThinQ for $5 per month
    • Buy one Apple Watch get $200 off second one
    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    The best deals available at T-Mobile (November 2019)

    Prepaid battle: Which carrier offers the best $40 plan?

    Cricket Wireless Buyer’s Guide