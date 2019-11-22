The best deals available at AT&T (November 2019)

Buckle up, we’re in the last quarter of the year and that means the big shopping season is upon us. It’s now when a lot of high-end phones are hitting the market and carriers are doing their best to attract new customers.
AT&T Offers
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best offers from the carrier.
AT&T
- The best phones available at AT&T
- The best discounts and offers at AT&T
- Where is AT&T 5G available?
- Which phones support AT&T 5G?
- Cheap rate plans that use AT&T’s network
Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. Also, a few may be limited time savings and are subject to change at any time. As always, be sure to read the finer print, too.
Free Phones
- Free iPhone 8 64GB with new line of service
- Get an iPhone XR 64GB for free with qualifying installment agreement
- Get a Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB for free with qualifying installment agreement
- Get an LG G8X for free with qualifying installment agreement
Phone Discounts
- Get up to $700 off eligible devices when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in.
- Apple iPhone: 8 128GB/256GB, 8 Plus, X 64GB/256GB, XR 128GB/256GB, Xs, Xs Max, 11,11 Pro, 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). NOTE: iPhone 8 64GB and XR 64GB are not eligible.
- Samsung Galaxy: S10e 256GB/S10/S10+ (priced up to $1600) NOTE: S10e 128GB is not eligible.
- Google Pixel 4 128GB and 4 XL (priced up to $1080) NOTE: Pixel 4 64GB is not eligible.
- Get up to $950 off an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ when porting your number and trading in your phone
- Get an LG Stylo 4+ for $1 per month
- Get a Samsung Galaxy A10e for $1 per month
- Get the LGG8 ThinQ for $5 per month
- Buy one Apple Watch get $200 off second one