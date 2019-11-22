The best deals available at AT&T (November 2019)

Buckle up, we’re in the last quarter of the year and that means the big shopping season is upon us. It’s now when a lot of high-end phones are hitting the market and carriers are doing their best to attract new customers.

Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at AT&T. This isn’t an exhaustive list, but what we think are the best offers from the carrier.

Note that some of these will let you mix and match or double up. Also, a few may be limited time savings and are subject to change at any time. As always, be sure to read the finer print, too.

Free Phones

Free iPhone 8 64GB with new line of service

with new line of service Get an iPhone XR 64GB for free with qualifying installment agreement

for free with qualifying installment agreement Get a Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB for free with qualifying installment agreement

for free with qualifying installment agreement Get an LG G8X for free with qualifying installment agreement

Phone Discounts

Get up to $700 off eligible devices when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in. Apple iPhone: 8 128GB/256GB, 8 Plus, X 64GB/256GB, XR 128GB/256GB, Xs, Xs Max, 11,11 Pro, 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1450). NOTE: iPhone 8 64GB and XR 64GB are not eligible. Samsung Galaxy: S10e 256GB/S10/S10+ (priced up to $1600) NOTE: S10e 128GB is not eligible. Google Pixel 4 128GB and 4 XL (priced up to $1080) NOTE: Pixel 4 64GB is not eligible.

when you switch to AT&T and port-in your number, or up to $500 off with new line without port-in. Get up to $950 off an eligible Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ when porting your number and trading in your phone

when porting your number and trading in your phone Get an LG Stylo 4+ for $1 per month

for $1 per month Get a Samsung Galaxy A10e for $1 per month

for $1 per month Get the LGG8 ThinQ for $5 per month

for $5 per month Buy one Apple Watch get $200 off second one