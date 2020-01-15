The best deals available at Sprint (January 2020)

We all love saving money, right? When it comes to buying phones and mobile tech, chances are good there are devices on sale at any given moment. Retailers and carriers do their best to attract customers, or get current subscribers to upgrade. As 2020 gets rolling there are plenty of great promotions and sales relating to phones.
Sprint Promotions
Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint this month. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.
Big Discounts and Rebates
- Get the Samsung Tab A 8.0” for $0
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Get the Google Pixel 3 for just $10/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
- Lease the Samsung Galaxy A10e for $5 per month
- Lease the Samsung Galaxy A50 for $10 per month
- Lease the LG Tribute for $0 per month
- Lease the LG Tribute Royal or LG Tribute Empire for $0/mo. when you bring your number to Sprint
Other Offers
- Clean Slate: Switch to Sprint and get up to $650 to cover the fees
- Take 50% off any Apple Watch — including Series 5
- Add a line to your account, get a $200 Prepaid Mastercard
- Get Unlimited talk, text and data for just $35/mo. with Unlimited Kickstart when you bring your phone to Sprint
- Bring a watch to Sprint and get unlimited watch plan for $10/mo
- Bring a tablet, get unlimited data for $15/mo.