    The best deals available at Sprint (January 2020)

    How to save big and get free stuff from Sprint, updated for January 2020

    By
    AndroidGuys
    -

    We all love saving money, right? When it comes to buying phones and mobile tech, chances are good there are devices on sale at any given moment. Retailers and carriers do their best to attract customers, or get current subscribers to upgrade. As 2020 gets rolling there are plenty of great promotions and sales relating to phones.

    Sprint Promotions

    Here, we highlight the savings and discounts that can be had at Sprint this month. This isn’t an exhaustive list, and things might have changed by the time you read this. Nevertheless, we’ve pulled out what we think are the best from the carrier.

    Big Discounts and Rebates

    • Get the Samsung Tab A 8.0” for $0
    • Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $10/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
    • Get the Google Pixel 3 for just $10/mo. with Sprint Flex lease
    • Lease the Samsung Galaxy A10e for $5 per month
    • Lease the Samsung Galaxy A50 for $10 per month
    • Lease the LG Tribute for $0 per month
    • Lease the LG Tribute Royal or LG Tribute Empire for $0/mo. when you bring your number to Sprint

    Other Offers

    Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
    Loading...

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

    The best deals available at T-Mobile (January 2020)

    att globe logo image

    The best deals available at AT&T (January 2020)

    The best deals available at Verizon (January 2020)